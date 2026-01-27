Vietjet lops 30% off Deluxe fares

SINGAPORE, 27 January 2026: Vietjet invites Singapore travellers to start planning their 2026 Vietnam getaways with a limited-time promotion for just 71 hours, offering up to 30% off Deluxe fares across its international network and Vietnam domestic routes.

Until the midnight deadline on 29 January 2026 (GMT +8), passengers booking Deluxe fares via www.vietjetair.com or the Vietjet Air mobile application can enjoy a 30% discount on base fares by applying the promotional code DLXVJ.

Photo credit: Vietjet.

The promotion is valid for travel between 1 February and 31 December 2026, excluding taxes, fees, and selected blackout dates (*).

For Singapore travellers, the promotion applies to Vietjet’s direct services connecting Singapore with Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Da Nang, and Phu Quoc. It supports onward travel through the airline’s extensive domestic network in Vietnam.

Designed for travellers seeking greater comfort and flexibility, Vietjet’s Deluxe fare includes 20kg of baggage allowance, complimentary seat selection, free flight schedule changes, and additional bundled benefits (**).

Vietnam remains a popular destination for Singaporeans, particularly during the spring travel period when the country enjoys milder weather and a festive atmosphere. From Lunar New Year celebrations to cultural festivals, historic cities, and renowned regional cuisine, the season offers a compelling backdrop for both leisure and experiential travel.

(*) Travel periods may vary by route, blackout dates apply, and public holidays are excluded.

(**) Terms and conditions apply.

(Source: Vietjet)