Air Cambodia boosts Vietnam flights

PHNOM PENH, 12 January 2026: Air Cambodia will launch three new direct flights this week from Techo International Airport (KTI) to popular tourist destinations in Vietnam.

The airline confirmed the new direct flights from Phnom Penh’s gateway airport to Da Nang, Nha Trang and the holiday island of Phu Quoc on its Facebook page with promotional fares starting at USD100 (one way). The airline deploys its 70-seat ATRs on the routes.

Da Nang

Flights between Phnom Penh and Da Nang, effective 15 January, are scheduled for Monday and Thursday, departing Phnom Penh (KTI) at 1330 and arriving in Da Nang (DAD) at 1240. A third flight is scheduled to depart every Sunday at 1650 from Phnom Penh, arriving in Da Nang at 1900.

Phu Quoc

Flights to Phu Quoc Island start on 16 January, with four weekly flights on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday, departing Phnom Penh at 1110 and arriving in Phu Quoc (PQC) at 1215.

The return flights depart Phu Quoc (PQC) at 1245 and arrive in Phnom Penh (KTI) at 1350.

Nha Trang

Nha Trang joins the airline’s network on 17 January. The twice-weekly direct flights (Tuesday and Saturday) depart from Phnom Penh at 1410 and arrive in Nha Trang 1545. The return flights depart Nha Trang at 1615 and arrive in Phnom Penh at 1750.

(Source: Air Cambodia)