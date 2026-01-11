Indonesia AirAsia flies to Da Nang

JAKARTA, 12 January 2026: Indonesia AirAsia will launch a new international route between Bali and Da Nang, Vietnam, on 20 March 2026.

It will become the seventh international route served by Indonesia AirAsia from its Bali hub, strengthening Southeast Asian tourism flows between Indonesia and Vietnam.

“This new service strengthens tourism connectivity across Southeast Asia, giving travellers seamless access between Bali and Da Nang, a route operated exclusively by Indonesia AirAsia. With Vietnam joining AirAsia’s existing connections across Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and Australia, travellers now enjoy greater choice, flexibility and convenience when exploring destinations throughout the ASEAN region,” said Indonesia AirAsia Acting President Director, Captain Achmad Sadikin Abdurachman.

Vietnam welcomed more than 19 million international visitors in the first 11 months of 2025, up approximately 20.9% from the same period the previous year. This growth underscores Vietnam’s position as one of Southeast Asia’s leading tourism destinations. The Southeast Asian market, including Indonesia, grew 13.8%, with Vietnam as one of its contributing source markets.

Meanwhile, Indonesia received 13.9 million international visitors during the same period, including 80,313 from Vietnam. This reflects the growing potential for two-way tourism exchange between the two countries.

Da Nang, Vietnam’s fifth-largest city, has gained increasing popularity among travellers and on social media, driven by its pristine beaches, modern urban atmosphere, vibrant nightlife, and rows of street-side cafés that offer visually appealing experiences. Located along Vietnam’s central coast, the city also boasts rich cultural and natural attractions, including its iconic lantern festivals. It serves as a gateway to renowned nearby destinations, including Hoi An and Hue.

Meanwhile, Bali has long been recognised as one of Southeast Asia’s premier tourism destinations, offering a diverse range of attractions, from the cultural heart of Ubud and popular beaches such as Kuta, Seminyak, and Nusa Dua, to the natural beauty of Uluwatu and Nusa Penida. Supported by well-developed tourism infrastructure and an extensive international flight network, Bali serves as a strategic gateway for travellers continuing their journeys to various international destinations.

Flight Schedule from Bali (DPS) to Da Nang (DAD)

