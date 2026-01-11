Etihad schedules Luxembourg flights

ABU DHABI, 12 January 2026: Etihad Airways confirms it will start flights to Luxembourg this October, making it the first airline from the Middle East to serve the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg.

Services will commence on 29 October 2026 from its Abu Dhabi home. Bookings are already open on the airline’s website and through online travel agencies. A round-trip economy fare starts at EUR2,708 for the six-hour and 30-minute flight.

Photo credit: Etihad. Luxembourg’s UNESCO world heritage-listed old town.

The new route reflects growing demand from travellers across Luxembourg, the Benelux region, France and Germany for direct access to Abu Dhabi.

Services will operate from Luxembourg Airport (LUX), providing guests with direct access to Abu Dhabi, the UAE’s vibrant capital.

Flights will operate three times per week (Monday, Thursday, and Saturday) on Etihad’s A321LR, configured with a three-class cabin.

The route will enhance connectivity for both business and leisure travellers and further strengthen economic and cultural ties between the EU and the UAE. With Luxembourg also serving as a gateway market for neighbouring France, Germany and Belgium, the new service strengthens Etihad’s presence across these broader European markets.

Etihad Airways, Chief Executive Officer Antonoaldo Neves said: “This route is about more than connectivity — it is about building new bridges between Europe and the UAE, unlocking opportunities for business, tourism and cultural exchange.”

Guests will also benefit from access to Etihad’s expansive global network, with seamless onward connections through Abu Dhabi’s state-of-the-art Zayed International Airport (AUH) to a wide range of countries, including popular destinations in Thailand, Singapore, South Korea, Japan, Indonesia and India.

Travellers from Abu Dhabi and across Etihad’s network can discover the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, a European gem renowned for its castles, UNESCO World Heritage-listed Old Town, blending historic charm with modern European sophistication.

Flight schedule

(Source: Etihad)