AAPA names new director general

KUALA LUMPUR, 3 December 2025: The Association of Asia Pacific Airlines (AAPA) has appointed Wong Hong to take up the position of AAPA Director General, effective 1 April 2026, following the decision by the current Director General, Subhas Menon, to step down after having successfully led the association since 2020.

Wong Hong has over 22 years of international aviation experience, having held senior commercial roles in network planning, revenue management and sales at Singapore Airlines and Delta Air Lines. Most recently, he held the position of Delta Air Lines’ President – China, based in Shanghai, leading the carrier’s growth in the China market through a close partnership with China Eastern Airlines.

He brings extensive overseas experience, having been based in China, India, Thailand and Vietnam. His earlier roles in ground handling and catering at SATS, as well as in distribution and financial services at IATA, further add to his regional expertise for his new appointment.

Reporting through the Executive Committee to the AAPA Assembly of Presidents, as Director General, Wong Hong will represent the interests of the AAPA and its member airlines on a wide range of aviation policy issues, working closely with member airlines and other aviation industry stakeholders.

The AAPA, as the trade association of international airlines based in the Asia Pacific region, has built up a strong reputation and presence with leading regulators and other industry stakeholders as a credible and respected voice of Asia Pacific airlines, championing policies that support safe, sustainable and competitive air transport across the region.

Welcoming Wong to his new role, AAPA Director General Subhas Menon said: “It has been an honour and a privilege to serve as AAPA Director General, and I am grateful for the trust and collaboration of our member airlines over the past six years. With Asia Pacific as the world’s largest aviation market, I am confident that AAPA will continue to thrive under Wong Hong’s leadership as the association navigates a rapidly evolving aviation landscape.”

AAPA Chairman 2025 and President of Bangkok Airways, Puttipong Prasarttong-Osoth, added: “On behalf of our member airlines, I would like to thank Subhas Menon for his dedication and strong leadership of the AAPA over the past six years. Under his guidance, AAPA has strengthened its advocacy efforts and deepened engagement with regulators and industry partners during a period of significant change for the aviation sector. Notably, he successfully grew the AAPA membership to 18 member airlines, despite challenging circumstances during the COVID pandemic. As a widely respected organisation within the global aviation community, AAPA is well-positioned to benefit from Wong Hong’s extensive regional experience, strategic insight, and deep industry knowledge. We warmly welcome him and look forward to working closely together.”

Wong Hong said: “I am honoured to be entrusted with this role and look forward to working closely with our member airlines and industry stakeholders. The Asia Pacific region is central to global aviation, and I am committed to building on AAPA’s strong foundation as we work together to support the sustainable growth and competitiveness of our region’s industry.”

(Source: AAPA)