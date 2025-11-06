Klook onboards team leaders

SINGAPORE, 7 November 2025: Klook, a leading Asian platform for travel and experiences, welcomes two appointments to its executive leadership team — Daniel Kao as Senior Vice President (SVP) of Product & Technology and Jakii Chu as Senior Vice President (SVP) of Growth Marketing.

“The concurrent arrival of Daniel and Jakii marks a powerful accelerator for Klook’s next growth chapter,” said Klook CEO and Co-founder Ethan Lin. “Both are seasoned leaders, with deep experience across Asia and the US, bringing a rare blend of international scale and regional insight. Their combined expertise in product scaling and data-driven growth marketing will create strong synergies as they collaborate to advance our marketing technology stack.”

(From left): Daniel Kao, SVP of Product & Technology and Jakii Chu, SVP of Growth Marketing.

Daniel Kao is a technology leader with 30 years of experience building and scaling world-class consumer internet platforms. His previous roles include Chief Technology Officer at VIP.com and Director of Site Operations and Quality Engineering at eBay.

Jakii Chu brings 25 years of marketing experience to the table, with a career built at the heart of Silicon Valley companies. She previously served as Chief Marketing Officer at Instacart, SVP of eCommerce at Fanatics, and Chief Operating Officer of Shipping at eBay.

