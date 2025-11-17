UN Tourism names next secretary general

MADRID, 18 November 2025: Shaikha Al Nowais has been confirmed as the new Secretary-General of UN Tourism after the organisation’s General Assembly formally ratified her nomination at a recent meeting in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

She will replace the incumbent Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili. Her term of office will run from 2026 to 2029.

Photo credit: UN Tourism. Shaikha Al Nowais.

The new Secretary-General was nominated by UN Tourism’s Executive Council last May. Following protocol, her nomination was put before the 160 Member States at the 26th General Assembly for their confirmation.

Al Nowais will be the first woman to lead the United Nations specialised agency for tourism in its 50-year history. She will begin her term at the start of 2026, having gained significant experience in the private sector, most notably as Corporate Vice President at Rotana Hotels. She also chairs the Abu Dhabi Chamber’s Tourism Working Group and serves on the boards of the Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council and Les Roches Hospitality Academy.

Addressing the UN Tourism Assembly, the Secretary-General-elect said: “This is a triumph for all of us. It is a shared moment that reflects our collective vision for a stronger, more connected… Together, we represent the hopes of millions whose lives are touched by this sector. Together, we carry the belief that tourism, at its best, can uplift nations and unite humanity.”

Looking ahead to her mandate, she outlined five core priorities: “Responsible tourism, capacity building, technology for good, innovative financing, and smart governance.”

(Source: UN Tourism)