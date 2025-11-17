LynkiD partners with Singapore Airlines

HANOI, Vietnam, 18 November: Through a collaboration with Singapore Airlines, Vietnam’s loyalty brand, LynkiD, allows users to convert reward points into KrisFlyer miles.

Up until now, loyalty programmes in Vietnam have remained limited in both brand and geographic scope — primarily serving a single label and focusing on domestic rewards in retail, dining, or local gifting.

Against this backdrop, LynkiD’s strategic partnership with KrisFlyer – the global frequent flyer programme of Singapore Airlines marks a milestone for Vietnam’s loyalty industry.

With this new link, more than 8 million LynkiD users can now convert their accumulated points into KrisFlyer miles, unlocking a range of benefits, including redeeming international flight tickets, upgrading seats, enjoying duty-free shopping at airports, and accessing premium travel services worldwide. This development allows LynkiD to transcend geographic boundaries, bringing Vietnamese loyalty experiences closer to international standards.

Specifically, every 550 LynkiD points can be redeemed for 1 KrisFlyer mile, enabling customers to enjoy world-class journeys with a wide range of possibilities: redeeming flights or seat upgrades with Singapore Airlines, Scoot, Star Alliance member airlines, and other partner carriers; booking hotel stays at global chains by accessing exclusive travel deals from Singapore Airlines’ partner Pelago.

The partnership with Singapore Airlines reflects LynkiD’s capabilities and long-term vision in building a borderless loyalty ecosystem. It demonstrates the ability of a Vietnamese brand to connect with world-leading names, while opening up new collaboration opportunities for businesses seeking modern and effective loyalty solutions.

(Source: LynkiD)