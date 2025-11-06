SalamAir opens sales on Muscat-Abha route

MUSCAT, Oman, 7 November 2025: SalamAir, Oman’s low-cost carrier, continues its network expansion strategy, introducing flights to Abha in Saudi Arabia, effective 16 December 2025.

Ticket sales opened on 6 November, offering travellers the opportunity to secure seats early with one-way Lite fares starting from OMR29.99.

Photo credit: SalamAir.

Skyscanner quotes a round-trip fare at USD200.

Known for its cool mountain climate, lush green landscapes, and rich cultural heritage, Abha is one of Saudi Arabia’s most popular highland destinations, often referred to as the “City of Fog” and the summer capital of the Kingdom.

Abha becomes SalamAir’s fifth destination in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, complementing existing services to Riyadh, Jeddah, Medina, and Dammam, and further cementing the airline’s presence in this key regional market.

The launch of the Muscat–Abha service follows the recent arrival of an Airbus A321neo, the fleet’s 15th aircraft. Flights depart Muscat for Abha on Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday. (Flight time: Two hours and 50 minutes).

Commenting on the expansion, SalamAir CCO Steven Allen said: “This new route demonstrates our ongoing commitment to strengthening links between Oman and the wider GCC, while opening new opportunities for tourism and trade. The Kingdom is a strategic market for SalamAir, and we look forward to continuing to grow our presence in a growing and dynamic market”.

In addition to the four direct connections between Muscat and Abha, the new route will connect passengers to SalamAir’s expanding network across the Indian subcontinent, GCC, and Salalah, offering convenient one-stop options for travellers between these regions.

Flight schedule

OV293 departs Muscat (MCT) at 1435 and arrives in Abha (AHB) at 1625.

OV294 departs Abha (AHB) at 1725 and arrives in Muscat (MCT) at 2110.

(Source: SalamAir, Skyscanner)