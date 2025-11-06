Cathay triggers Qatar share buyback

HONG KONG, 7 November 2025: Cathay Pacific Airways Limited and Qatar Airways released a joint statement on Wednesday that confirms Cathay Group will activate a buyback clause allowing it to buy back all of Qatar Airways’ shareholding in Cathay.

Qatar Airways’ shareholding in Cathay represents approximately 9.57% of the total issued shares of Cathay. The total consideration for the buyback is HKD6,969,273,804.

Photo credit: Cathay Group.

The execution of the buyback agreement by Cathay is subject to certain conditions, including obtaining approval from the airline’s independent shareholders at an Extraordinary General Meeting.

Cathay Group Chair Patrick Healy commented: “The buyback reflects our strong confidence in the future of the Cathay Group and underscores our commitment to the development of the Hong Kong international aviation hub. Together with our investment of well over HK$100 billion into our fleet, cabin and lounge products, and digital leadership, we are firmly focused on sustainably growing our business to strengthen Hong Kong’s status as a world-class aviation hub and contribute to the prosperity of the wider Greater Bay Area.”

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Officer Engr. Badr Mohammed Al-Meer added: “This decision is part of a proactive strategy to optimise our investments and position the group for long-term growth. While we adjust our shareholding, we look forward to continuing our collaboration with Cathay through the oneworld Alliance to continue delivering benefits that enhance connectivity and choice for our passengers. Hong Kong remains an important market to Qatar Airways, and we remain fully committed to serving it through our flights and codeshare agreements.”

(Source: Cathay Group)