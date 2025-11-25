DUBAI, 26 November 2025: Emirates and Air Canada have signalled a commitment to extend their strategic partnership, building on the success of a three-year-old agreement between two of the world’s leading airlines.

Since launching their strategic partnership in 2022, the airlines have already served more than 550,000 customers, connecting travellers across 56 codeshare routes linking Canada, the US, Dubai and key destinations around the globe. The carriers have signed a memorandum of understanding to extend the reciprocal codeshare and loyalty partnership until 31 December 2032.

The renewed agreement will deepen their cooperation, lead to enhanced services for customers and cargo shippers, and create the potential for new gateways within Canada in the codeshare network.

“Air Canada’s partnership with Emirates has been highly successful, and we are proud to renew it early, expanding its scope and extending its duration through 2032. This agreement strengthens our international strategy by supporting our year-round, daily service between Toronto and Dubai and providing customers and shippers with seamless connections to destinations across the Indian subcontinent, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia.

“Renewing this partnership is great news, not just for our customers – many of whom have family, cultural or business ties to these regions – but also for Canada, as it enhances our ability to connect the country to the world amid evolving trade and travel patterns,” said Air Canada Executive Vice President & Chief Commercial Officer and President, Cargo Mark Galardo.

Emirates Deputy President and Chief Commercial Officer Adnan Kazim noted: “Our strategic partnership with Air Canada has delivered exceptional results, and we are pleased to extend this collaboration through 2032. This agreement strengthens our passenger and cargo capabilities, enabling us to enhance customer experiences on codeshare flights while expanding network connectivity for travellers across both markets.

“Beyond passenger services, we recognise the vital role air connectivity plays in fostering economic growth. Since establishing our codeshare partnership in 2022, we have witnessed consistent trade expansion between the UAE and Canada. Through enhanced cargo cooperation, we remain committed to facilitating commerce and contributing to the continued prosperity of both economies. We believe this partnership will catalyse strengthening our footprint in Canada and unlocking new growth opportunities.”

The enhanced partnership between Emirates and Air Canada is poised to strengthen tourism and trade between the two countries significantly. The collaboration will increase passenger choice and enable expanded cargo cooperation, facilitating bi-directional cargo flow between the Americas, the Middle East, and the Indian subcontinent. Both airlines are also exploring a potential joint venture focused on cargo operations to support the efficient movement of commodities globally.

The extended agreement will enhance the customer experience by improving priority benefits for eligible passengers and by coordinating operations between both airlines, including ensuring a seamless transition of operations to Dubai World Central – Maktoum International Airport (DWC) (expected after 2032). Since its inception, the partnership has grown consistently, with the codeshare network expanding to 56 routes connecting Emirates customers to 37 destinations across Canada and the US — Air Canada-operated services from Toronto to Minneapolis, Montréal to Calgary, and Vancouver to Los Angeles. Air Canada also places its code on 19 routes operated by Emirates to the Indian subcontinent, the Middle East and Southeast Asia. In addition to flights under the codeshare agreement, Emirates and Air Canada’s interline partnership also provides customers with access to over 225 destinations worldwide.

Since the initial agreement in November 2022, Air Canada relocated its Dubai operation to Dubai International’s flagship Terminal 3. The co-location of operations in one of the world’s premier terminals has significantly enhanced the connection experience. It provides eligible Air Canada customers access to Emirates’ signature Business Class Lounges and other hub facilities in Dubai before their flight. The two airlines also offer joint loyalty program benefits to frequent flyer members. Aeroplan Members can benefit from earning and redeeming points on all flights operated by Emirates — with access to more than 140 destinations across six continents — via the airline’s home and hub, Dubai. Emirates Skywards members can earn and redeem miles on all flights operated by Air Canada, accessing a network of more than 220 destinations worldwide.

For more information on flights or to make a booking, visit: www.emirates.com.

(Source: Your Stories — Emirates)