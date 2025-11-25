BANGKOK, 26 November 2025: Centara Hotels & Resorts, Thailand’s leading hotel operator, and NUO International Hotel Management Co Ltd recently signed a strategic Letter of Agreement to collaborate on brand development and international expansion.

This landmark partnership represents a powerful alliance between two leading hospitality brands and a meaningful exchange between “Chinese Service” and “Thai Hospitality,” aimed at delivering exceptional experiences to global travellers.

The signing ceremony, held at NUO Hotel Beijing, was attended by senior executives from both organisations, including Thirayuth Chirathivat, Chief Executive Officer of Centara Hotels & Resorts, Michael Henssler, Chief Operating Officer, alongside Jack Xia, Managing Director – Centara China, Tyrone Tang Ming, General Manager of NUO International, Mr. Andy Xu Jia, Deputy General Manager, and Yuki Qu Jing, Vice President of Marketing.

The partnership introduces an innovative two-way brand licensing approach that leverages resource sharing and complementary strengths. NUO International will bring its heritage-rich brands, such as “Jianguo” and “Brilliant”, to Thailand and Southeast Asia. At the same time, Centara will introduce its acclaimed brands, including ‘Centara’ and ‘Centara Grand’, along with their signature Thai-style service, to mainland China.

This cross-regional brand exchange will infuse both portfolios with cultural diversity and vitality, creating a model for integration and growth in the Asian hospitality sector.

Comprehensive collaboration

To ensure seamless implementation and long-term success, both parties will collaborate across multiple dimensions, including brand licensing, joint marketing, operational management, and professional knowledge exchange. Key initiatives include:

Joint Marketing & Brand Building: Coordinated campaigns to enhance brand visibility and influence in target markets.

Operational Excellence & Talent Development: Establishing regular communication mechanisms and sharing best practices in hotel operations, service standards, quality management, and training.

Looking ahead, NUO International and Centara will continue to explore new opportunities for mutually beneficial cooperation, reinforcing their commitment to innovation and quality.

New chapter in global hospitality

This alliance underscores NUO International’s mission to promote cultural exchange and deliver diverse, high-quality accommodation options to travellers worldwide. By showcasing Chinese hospitality on the global stage and embracing Thai warmth and charm, the partnership contributes to the sustainable growth of the international hotel industry.

For more information about Centara Hotels & Resorts, visit https://www.centarahotelsresorts.com/.

(Source: Your Stories — Centara Hotels & Resorts)