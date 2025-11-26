BANGKOK, 27 November 2025: Centara Hotels & Resorts, Thailand’s leading hotel operator, is proud to announce that it has become the Official Hotel Partner of the Reignwood Icons of Football 2026, which will see soccer legends from around the world tee off at Robinswood Golf Club in Bangkok from 31 January to 1 February 2026.



This landmark partnership, which unites two powerhouse brands in the worlds of hospitality, sport and entertainment, was officially unveiled at “Grand Heights” – a VIP event at CRU Champagne Bar, the spectacular rooftop venue perched on the 59th floor of Centara Grand at CentralWorld. At this glittering occasion on 21 November 2025, set against the backdrop of Bangkok’s skyline, an A-list of global football icons, including Team England’s Joe Hart and Team World’s Aaron Ramsey, gathered to celebrate the launch, along with distinguished guests, media, and partners.

An a-list of global football icons, Joe Hart and Aaron Ramsey gathered to celebrate the partnership announcement.

Part of the global Icons Series, Reignwood Icons of Football 2026 is an entertainment-driven sporting format that brings the world’s greatest footballers together for a globally televised golf showdown between Team England and Team World. As the tournament’s Official Hotel Partner, Centara will now become “The Place to Be” for fans, offering exclusive access and members-only experiences. CentaraThe1 members and Icons fans will enjoy a wide range of benefits.

Centara Hotels & Resorts CEO Thirayuth Chirathivat said: “We are delighted to partner with the Reignwood Icons of Football 2026, an innovative sports entertainment brand that brings together some of the world’s most famous footballers in a compelling cross-sport contest. Centara is committed to creating original and extraordinary experiences for our guests, making this collaboration a perfect match for our philosophy. I’m confident that our guests, including our esteemed CentaraThe1 members, will love the exciting lineup of activities we’ve got planned throughout the tournament.”

The partnership will see Centara featured prominently across the Icons Series’ digital, social, and broadcast platforms, as well as in global PR, influencer activations, and event hospitality, positioning both Centara and Reignwood Icons of Football 2026 as “The Place to Be” for local sports fans and international travellers alike.

(Source: Your Stories — Centrara Hotels & Resorts)