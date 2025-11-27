BANGKOK 28 November 2025: BWH Hotels, a leading global hospitality enterprise comprising WorldHotels, Best Western Hotels & Resorts and SureStay Hotels, expands its portfolio in Vietnam with the opening of Best Western Premier Imperial Dalat, a brand-new upscale hotel that puts guests in the heart of an enchanting destination known as the “City of a Thousand Flowers.”

Nestled in Vietnam’s Central Highlands, Da Lat is an oasis of cultural charm and natural beauty, with a refreshingly cool climate and a wealth of attractions for all travellers. Commanding a prime location close to the city centre, Best Western Premier Imperial Dalat is within walking distance of Da Lat Market, Xuan Huong Lake and Con Ga Church, and surrounded by casual cafés and scenic photo spots.

The 91-key hotel was designed to meet the needs of both leisure and business travellers, featuring contemporary rooms and suites – including connecting options for families – with panoramic views of the city or mountains. Throughout their stay, visitors can swim in the year-round heated pool, work out at the fitness centre, or feel rejuvenated at the spa, while children can enjoy fun activities at the kids’ club. Culinary options include authentic Vietnamese and Western cuisine at the all-day dining venue, an elegant Japanese restaurant, a stylish lobby lounge, a vibrant beer garden and a sophisticated cigar lounge.

Best Western Premier Imperial Dalat is also a hub for meetings and events, with a grand ballroom and several smaller function spaces providing intuitive options for every occasion, from executive meetings and training sessions to gala dinners and one-of-a-kind weddings.

“As Vietnam is one of the key markets for BWH Hotels, we are excited to introduce guests to this exceptional new property in Da Lat. With its fresh air, breathtaking scenery, lush floral landscapes and a wide range of attractions—from historic palaces and pagodas to golf courses and organic farms—this is the perfect place to unwind, create memorable experiences, or make a lasting impression. We look forward to supporting the growth of tourism in the City of a Thousand Flowers,” said BWH Hotels Vice President – APAC, Olivier Berrivin.

With the opening of Best Western Premier Imperial Dalat, BWH Hotels now offers five hotels and resorts across Vietnam, spanning destinations including Ho Chi Minh City, Phu Quoc and Nha Trang, with many more in the pipeline.

To book a stay with BWH Hotels in Asia, visit bestwesternasia.com and worldhotels.com.

(Source: Your Stories — BWH Hotels)