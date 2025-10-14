Riyadh Air announces inaugural London flights

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, 15 October 2025: Riyadh Air, Saudi Arabia’s new national carrier, confirms the commencement of its first daily flights from Riyadh to London Heathrow Airport (LHR) on 26 October.

The airline has also unveiled Sfeer, its loyalty offering, which will provide exclusive benefits to its early founding members.

Photo credit: Riyadh Air.

Beginning 26 October, Riyadh Air will commence daily launch flights from Riyadh to London Heathrow Airport (LHR) aboard its designated aircraft named “Jamila”. Flights are initially on sale to select groups and Riyadh Air employees, to fine-tune operational readiness while utilising Riyadh Air’s recently awarded slot at London Heathrow (LHR).

“This isn’t just a launch; it’s a tangible realisation of a vision to connect Saudi Arabia to the world, a core pillar of Saudi Vision 2030,” stated Riyadh Air CEO Tony Douglas.

Sfeer loyalty programme

Sfeer, meaning “Ambassador” in Arabic and blended with the English word “sphere”, embodies the vibrant, generous spirit of Saudi Arabia. As it rolls out, Sfeer is poised to become one of the world’s most unique and exciting loyalty programmes, seamlessly integrating community engagement with gamified experiences to unlock the very best of Saudi Arabia.

Sfeer membership is now open via www.riyadhair.com, and early joiners will be recognised as ‘The Founders’, who will receive priority access to bookings on future flights.

“With Sfeer, we’re creating much more than just a loyalty programme; we’re building a dynamic, digitally immersive lifestyle ecosystem,” added Douglas. “Our vision is to truly change the game, offering unparalleled benefits and fostering a unique sense of community among our members.”

As ‘The Founders’, early joiners receive priority access to bookings on future flights. All Sfeer members can look forward to complimentary onboard Wi-Fi. Joining Sfeer now allows members to start collecting points and gain exclusive early access to routes and priority booking.

