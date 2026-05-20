FLYR powers Riyadh Air’s retail space

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, 21 May 2026: Riyadh Air, home-based in Saudi Arabia, launches its content on FLYR’s Offer & Order platform to deliver a modern retail experience to its guests.

Since IATA introduced NDC protocols in 2012, airlines have worked to improve how they merchandise and distribute products and generate revenue, aiming to operate like modern e-commerce businesses, but are often constrained by legacy systems. Built on ONE Order standards, FLYR demonstrates that this ambition can be fully realised, with Riyadh Air serving as the industry’s first live, full-scale proof point.

Riyadh Air retailing, powered by FLYR.

Riyadh Air’s launch on FLYR’s platform showcases the commercial agility and operational advantages of an Offer & Order architecture, including the ability to launch new products and capabilities in minutes, not months, a pervasive challenge across the industry. In collaboration with IBM, the platform brings together multiple technology providers into a single operating environment and shopping experience.

“As a core pillar to building a world-class digital native modern airline, we challenged ourselves to rethink all the hows and whys of the operation of legacy airline systems,” said Riyadh Air CEO Tony Douglas. “FLYR has designed and delivered a platform that can quickly adapt and scale to our needs and pushes the boundaries of what airline retailing can be. The platform will be the backbone of our commercial operations for decades to come and create a path for other carriers to follow.”

Travellers using the Riyadh Air app can experience a reimagined booking journey, including a dynamic shopping cart that lets them save trips and searches, return to their trip planning at their convenience, and receive relevant offers related to their booking. Journeys are managed in a single, real-time order rather than a collection of separate products and services. Guests will also benefit from faster, simpler servicing of any post-booking changes.

Future developments will include collaborative trip planning within the shopping cart, allowing friends and families to create and customise itineraries together. The order management system that unifies flight bookings today is designed to incorporate hotels and other accommodations, ground transportation, and destination experiences, enabling Riyadh Air to offer the full journey, beyond the flight.

FLYR’s Offer & Order solutions replace the static airline “ticket” with a dynamic “order,” enabling Riyadh Air to become the world’s first airline to natively extend its offering beyond flights to include new products and services from partners and third-party travel suppliers.

At a time when just 25% of airlines expect to have fully implemented Offer & Order by 2027-28, according to IATA’s Readiness and Roadmap report, FLYR and Riyadh Air say they are “showing that implementing a modern retailing strategy is both realistic and achievable today.”

(Source: FLYR)