Aeroflot resumes flights to the UAE

MOSCOW, 21 May 2026: Aeroflot will resume its daily flight from Moscow to Dubai on 1 June, increasing to double daily on 1 July, the airline confirmed in a press statement this week.

The Moscow–Dubai–Moscow air route will be operated by Boeing 737-800 aircraft, seating 158 passengers in a two-class layout: Economy and business. Flight time is six hours and 25 minutes.

Photo credit: Tripadvisor (Tripadvisor). Aeroflot B737-800.

The up-to-date schedule is available on Aeroflot’s website. To book tickets, visit Aeroflot’s website, mobile application or visit one of the airline’s sales offices or ticket sales agents.

Aeroflot is the largest Russian airline. The group also includes Rossiya and Pobeda airlines. In 2025, Aeroflot carried 29.5 million passengers (55.3 million — Aeroflot Group airlines included).

Flight schedule 1 June 2026

SU520 departs Moscow (SVO) at 0705 and arrives in Dubai (DXB) at 1430. Daily flights.

SU521 departs Dubai (DXB) at 1615 and arrives in Moscow (SVO) at 2150.

Additional service effective 1 July 2026

SU526 departs Moscow (SVO) at 1100 and arrives in Dubai (DXB) at 1820.

SU527 departs Dubai (DXB) at 1950 and arrives in Moscow (SVO) at 0130. Plus a day.

Twice daily flights using a 158-seat Boeing 737-800. Flight time is six hours and 25 minutes.

(Source: Aeroflot)