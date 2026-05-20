Etihad brings double A380 magic to Paris

ABU DHABI, UAE, 21 May 2026: Etihad Airways will increase its Airbus A380 service to Paris Charles de Gaulle (CDG) to double-daily this summer, expanding the route to triple-daily overall and making Paris one of only a handful of destinations in the world to be served twice a day by the iconic double-decker aircraft.

From 1 July, Etihad’s expanded Paris schedule will include two daily Airbus A380 services departing Zayed Abu Dhabi International Airport (AUH) at morning and afternoon times, designed for both business and leisure travellers.

Photo credit: Etihad Airways. Double daily A380s fly to Paris this summer.

A third daily Boeing 787-9 service featuring first, business and economy cabins. Together, the additional frequencies will significantly expand premium travel capacity between Abu Dhabi and Paris.

Etihad Airways Chief Revenue and Commercial Officer, Arik De, said: “Paris is one of our most popular destinations, and this summer. Flying double-daily on the A380 to Charles de Gaulle is a statement of confidence in one of the world’s great travel markets. Whether our guests are heading to Paris for business, for leisure, or as the start of a journey onward across Europe, we are offering them our iconic A380 experience at the double.”

The double-daily A380 operation will bring more of Etihad’s flagship experience to the French capital than ever before. Guests travelling between Abu Dhabi and Paris can enjoy the airline’s celebrated onboard offering across every cabin, from The Residence — the world’s only three-room suite in commercial aviation — and the exclusive First Apartments, to the spacious business and economy seats.

With three daily flights to Paris, including two operated by the A380, Etihad is significantly expanding premium travel capacity between Abu Dhabi and one of the world’s most iconic destinations, while strengthening connections to the wider Middle East, Indian subcontinent and Asia through its growing global network.

Paris schedule from 1 July to 24 October 2026

(Source: Etihad Airways).