Sapphire Princess refreshed after drydock spell

SINGAPORE, 16 October 2025: Following a two-week drydock in Portland, Oregon, Sapphire Princess has set sail, unveiling new guest experiences, including the addition of two popular speciality restaurants – Makoto Ocean and Crown Grill.

Makoto Ocean and Crown Grill will be open for guests starting 16 November 2025.

Photo credit: Princess Cruises. Sapphire Princess.

The 115,875-ton ship, which carries 2,670 guests, underwent general refurbishments and enhancements, highlighted by the transformation of two venues into speciality dining experiences.

Makoto Ocean Sushi by Chef Makoto Okuwa

Following its debut aboard Sun Princess and Star Princess, Makoto Ocean has been added to Sapphire Princess, in place of the former Internet Café located on Deck 7.

The restaurant brings the authentic artistry of Chef Makoto Okuwa’s Edomae-style sushi to sea. Guests can enjoy a premium menu of specialities, including truffle salmon, snow crab temaki, and toro tartare, alongside handcrafted cocktails such as the Genmai Negroni (a refined Japanese twist on the classic) and Kodai No Hana (blending yuzu juice with Doburoku, an ancient sake).

Crown Grill Steakhouse

Another highlight of the drydock is the addition of the award-winning Crown Grill, now occupying the former Savoy Dining Room on Deck 5. The Crown Grill is a longtime guest favourite, serving premium aged beef, chops and fresh seafood. With warm, elegant design and attentive service, the restaurant has been recognised as one of the “Best Cruise Ship Steakhouses at Sea.”

Both dining experiences are priced at USD60 per person and included as a speciality dining option for guests who book the Princess Premier package.

Upcoming Itineraries

Fresh from her revitalisation, Sapphire Princess sets sail to Mexico before repositioning for a season of South America/Antarctica cruises, followed by Mediterranean and Northern Europe voyages in spring and summer 2026. In fall 2026, she will sail a series of Canada/New England cruises.

In a historic first for the cruise line, March 2027 will mark the reunion of sister ships Sapphire Princess and Diamond Princess in Japan. Both ships — built in Japan — will sail from the Tokyo region for Princess Cruises’ most expansive Japan season ever, running March through December 2027.

About Princess Cruises

Princess Cruises is The Love Boat, the world’s most iconic cruise brand, delivering dream vacations to millions of guests every year in the most sought-after destinations on the largest ships, which offer elite service, personalisation, and simplicity customary of small, yacht-class ships. Star Princess, the brand’s newest ship, launched in October 2025 and is a sister ship to Sun Princess, named Condé Nast Traveler Mega Ship of the Year for a second consecutive year. The company is part of Carnival Corporation & plc.