Asiana to boost Bangkok flights January 2026

SINGAPORE, 29 September 2025: Asiana Airlines will increase flights on the busy Seoul Incheon-Bangkok route from 11 weekly flights to double daily, starting 15 January 2026.

Nine airlines currently fly the busy Seoul-Bangkok route, comprising Korean Air (four daily), Asiana (11 weekly), Jin Air, Jeju Air, Eastar Jet, Air Busan, Air Premia, T’Way (adopts a new name, Trinity Airways, in 2026), and Thai Airways International (three daily). Thai Vietjet will commence daily flights as of 10 October 2025.

Photo credit: Asiana Airlines.

Based on online airline schedules, Asiana Airlines will utilise a mix of A321s and A350-900s on the route, depending on passenger traffic demand and aircraft availability. The double daily flights will operate between January 2026 and the end of March 2026, when the winter timetable comes to a close.

Flight Schedule

OZ743 departs Seoul Incheon (ICN) at 0710 and arrives in Bangkok (BKK) at 1115.

OZ741 departs Seoul Incheon (ICN) at 1830 and arrives in Bangkok (BKK) at 2205.

OZ744 departs Bangkok (BKK) at 1220 and arrives in Seoul Incheon (ICN) at 1940.

OZ742 departs Bangkok (BKK) at 1155 and arrives in Seoul Incheon (ICN at 0730 plus a day.

Meanwhile, Asiana Airlines will continue to fly twice daily from Seoul Incheon to Phuket, a popular holiday island in southern Thailand, using Airbus A330-300 aircraft through the winter timetable. The flights use an A330-300 with 290 seats.

Asiana competes on the route to Phuket with Korean Air, which flies daily with an evening departure from Seoul Incheon using a B787-9 with 273 seats.

South Korea’s Jin Air, a low-cost carrier flying a Boeing 737-MAX with 189 seats in a single class configuration, schedules a short-term series of flights operating daily from 30 September to 13 October.

Asiana Phuket flight schedule

OZ725 departs Seoul Incheon at 1610 and arrives in Phuket (HKT) at 2015.

OZ747 departs Seoul Incheon at 1800 and arrives in Phuket at 2230.

OZ726 departs Phuket (HKT) at 2145 and arrives in Seoul Incheon at 0555 plus a day.

OZ748 departs Phuket (HKT) at 2340 and arrives in Seoul Incheon at 0800 plus a day.

Asiana Airlines is currently in the process of merging with Korean Air, and if the merger proceeds as planned, the Asiana brand is expected to phase out by the end of 2026.

Meanwhile, South Korea’s Jin Air, a low-cost carrier operating a Boeing 737-MAX with 189 seats in a single-class configuration, schedules a short-term series of flights daily from 30 September to 13 October between Seoul and Phuket. It continues to fly daily between Seoul and Bangkok for the duration of the winter timetable ending 31 March 2026.