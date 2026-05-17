Minor rebrands vacation club

BANGKOK, 18 May 2026: Minor Hotels confirms the rebranding of its vacation ownership business from Anantara Vacation Club to Minor Vacation Club as the group expands its timeshare portfolio.

For over 15 years, Anantara Vacation Club has played an integral role within Minor Hotels, building long-term relationships with guests who return year after year to Club Resorts and affiliated Minor Hotels properties around the world.

Photo credit: Minor Hotels

While the Club began with close ties to Anantara, its offering has expanded significantly. Today, points owners can enjoy offerings from the broader Minor Hotels portfolio, from Anantara and Elewana to Avani and Oaks, alongside dining, leisure, and lifestyle experiences beyond accommodation. This growth prompted the need for a name that more accurately reflects the full scope of access now available.

As a result, Anantara Vacation Club will be renamed Minor Vacation Club, operating under the broader Minor Vacations umbrella and serving as the main timeshare product. Minor Vacation Club will also launch two Club Resorts in Japan later this year. This milestone signals the next phase of growth for the Club, shaped by carefully selected destinations, distinctive experiences, and access that extends beyond a single hotel brand.

(Source: Minor Hotels)