United expands Japan services

CHICAGO, 18 May 2026: United will expand its service to Japan with new flights to Sapporo and Tokyo-Narita this winter.

The airline will launch the first seasonal service (December to March) from San Francisco to Sapporo, Japan. It will be the only US airline offering direct daily service between Chicago and Tokyo-Narita*.

Photo credit: United.

In 2025, the airline flew more than 1.8 million passengers between the two countries — more than all other US carriers combined. This winter, United will operate up to 13 flights each day from the continental US to four airports in Japan, including Sapporo (CTS), Tokyo-Narita (NRT), Tokyo-Haneda (HND), and Osaka (KIX).

San Francisco to Sapporo, Japan

Starting 11 December, three weekly winter seasonal services will launch between San Francisco (SFO) and Sapporo (CTS), marking the first nonstop flights between the continental US and Sapporo. Sapporo offers travellers an entirely new way to experience Japan in the winter, from fresh powder for world-class skiing to a rich culinary scene with must-try dishes like Sapporo ramen and Hokkaido seafood. The city is also home to the iconic Sapporo Snow Festival, which transforms it into a winter wonderland.

Flights are expected to operate on a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. United will connect travellers from nearly 80 US cities to Sapporo through its premier Pacific gateway in San Francisco, making it easier than ever to reach this unique Japanese destination.

Chicago to Tokyo-Narita

United will launch new daily year-round service between Chicago O’Hare and Tokyo-Narita beginning 24 October. United will be the only US airline offering service between Chicago and Tokyo-Narita, further expanding its position as the only US carrier connecting Chicago to the Pacific region nonstop. The new service builds on the airline’s existing service between Chicago and Tokyo-Haneda, providing travellers with even more ways to travel between the US and Japan.

The new Tokyo-Narita flight unlocks easy, one-stop connections for travellers to 21 destinations across the Asia-Pacific on United or a Joint Venture partner, ANA. Customers can connect on United to cities such as Cebu, Guam, Kaohsiung, Palau, Saipan, and Ulaanbaatar. The new flights between Chicago and Tokyo-Narita are expected to operate on Boeing 787-8 Dreamliners.

*Subject to government approval

(Source: United Airlines)