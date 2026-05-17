Radisson opens hotel in Dubai

DUBAI, 18 May 2026: Radisson Hotel Group expands its footprint in Dubai with the opening of Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Barsha Heights, a 537-room five-star city hotel in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Located in Barsha Heights, the hotel offers five restaurants and bars, 16 meeting and event spaces, a spa and fitness centre, and an outdoor swimming pool.

Photo credit Radisson. Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Barsha Heights.

The opening marks another important addition to Radisson Hotel Group’s growing portfolio in the UAE and strengthens Radisson Blu’s presence in Dubai.

The hotel provides convenient access to key business areas, including Dubai Internet City, Dubai Media City, and Knowledge Park, while also placing guests within easy reach of Mall of the Emirates, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Marina, and JBR.

The group has named Sherif Madkour the property’s General Manager.

(Source: Radisson)