Thomas Cook India boosts Karnataka branches

MUMBAI, 15 August 2025: In a move to capitalise on robust travel booking trends by residents in Karnataka state, Thomas Cook (India) Limited has inaugurated its new franchise outlet in the high-potential market of Davangere.

The new outlet expands Thomas Cook India’s network to 19 locations in the state of Karnataka.

Photo credit: Thomas Cook India.

Davangere, often called the “Manchester of Karnataka”, is a key smart city with excellent connectivity via NH-48. It is a central commercial hub, featuring industries such as textile, rice and sugar mills. The city is also a prominent educational centre, attracting students from across the country.

In its commitment to enhance access and convenience, Thomas Cook’s new outlet will cater to key traveller segments from Davangere and neighbouring towns such as Harihar, Chitradurga, including business professionals, agriculturists, multi-generational families, Young India’s millennials & GenZ and GenS (seniors).

Thomas Cook’s Davangere outlet offers end-to-end travel services: International and domestic holidays (group tours, personalised holidays and cruises). The sales outlet also provides value-added services such as travel insurance.

Karnataka travel trends

Increase in multiple trips per year: from two to four/five annual holidays.

Longer stays: from three days to five-eight days for short trips; from five days to 10-15 days for more extended trips.

Preferences: high interest in experiential holidays such as Festivals/Carnivals, Northern Lights in Scandinavia and Murmansk; Iceland, Antarctica, river cruising, self-drives.

Top destinations

Domestic: Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Andaman Islands, Northeast India, Sri Lanka and Bhutan; darshans to Manasarovar and Char Dham.

International: Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam, Bali, Philippines, Egypt, South Africa, Kenya and South America.

Strong demand for Pilgrimage Tourism continues: Manasarovar, Char Dham, Kashi, Ayodhya, Rameswaram, Tirupati, Amritsar, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Dwarka and Sri Lanka (Ramayan Trails).

Strong growth emerging from not just metros like Bengaluru, but also from powerful regional markets like Davanagere, Harihar and Chitradurga.