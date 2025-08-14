Princess deploys eight ships to Alaska in 2027

SINGAPORE, 15 August 2025: With nearly 60 years of expertise sailing in Alaskan waters, Princess Cruises will deploy a fleet of eight ships for the 2027 season and offer stays at five signature wilderness lodges.

It will continue the record-breaking deployment already scheduled for 2026 when Princess announced that it was sending eight ships to Alaska for the first time.

Photo credit: Princess Cruises. Crown Princess is one of eight ships assigned to Alaska in 2027.

Princess remains committed to Alaska by offering more sailings, more glacier-viewing experiences, and more ways to explore the Great Land than ever before. The 2027 Alaska season opened for sale on 12 August 2025.

Returning for her second season in Alaska, Star Princess represents the line’s next-generation Sphere Class ship and the first of its kind to sail in Alaska. Star Princess headlines the season with seven-day Inside Passage cruises roundtrip from Seattle, joining a robust lineup of 187 departures across 17 itineraries from five homeports: Seattle, Vancouver (British Columbia), Anchorage (Whittier), San Francisco, and Los Angeles.

Cruise Highlights

Fleet of eight ships: Star Princess, Coral Princess, Crown Princess, Discovery Princess, Emerald Princess, Island Princess, Royal Princess, and Ruby Princess.

17 cruise destinations featuring four glacier-viewing experiences: Glacier Bay National Park, Hubbard Glacier, College Fjord, and Endicott Arm & Dawes Glacier.

Voyage of the Glaciers Sailings

Seven-day sailings between Vancouver, B.C. and Anchorage (Whittier), with two glacier-viewing days and visits to Glacier Bay National Park.

Combine for a 14-day Grand Adventure roundtrip from Vancouver, B.C.

Opportunity to combine “Voyage of the Glaciers” itinerary with a land adventure to Denali National Park (more below).

Sailing aboard Coral Princess, Island Princess, Crown Princess, and Discovery Princess.

Inside Passage Cruises: departures from Seattle, San Francisco, Vancouver, B.C., and Los Angeles

Seattle

Star Princess – weekly seven-day roundtrip voyages every Sunday.

Royal Princess – seven-day roundtrip sailings including Glacier Bay National Park every Saturday.

San Francisco

Ruby Princess – sails 10-day Inside Passage itinerary from San Francisco with Endicott Arm & Dawes Glacier.

Vancouver, B.C.

Emerald Princess – full season seven-day itinerary featuring Glacier Bay National Park or Endicott Arm & Dawes Glacier.

Coral Princess, Crown Princess and Discovery Princess – sail six-, seven-, eight-, and nine-day Inside Passage itineraries with Endicott Arm & Dawes Glacier.

Los Angeles

Emerald Princess – two 16-day roundtrip Inside Passage voyages with Glacier Bay National Park.