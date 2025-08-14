Qatar serves up tennis packages

DOHA, 15 August 2025: Qatar Airways, in partnership with Qatar Airways Holidays, has launched travel packages for the Qatar TotalEnergies Women’s Open 2026 and the Qatar ExxonMobil Men’s Open 2026.

Taking place from 8 to 14 February 2026 and 16 to 21 February 2026 respectively, the tournaments will bring world-class tennis action to the heart of Doha.

Photo credit: Qatar Airways.

Tennis enthusiasts worldwide can now book packages in advance, combining premium access to one of the most prestigious events on the WTA 1000 and ATP 500 tours with exceptional hospitality and five-star accommodation in Doha.

Last year’s matchups have set the stage for an electrifying 2026. Andrey Rublev had a captivating run to the championship trophy at the Qatar ExxonMobil Open, battling with stars like Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz. The Qatar TotalEnergies Open 2025 champion, Amanda Anisimova, seized the title by defeating World No.1 Aryna Sabalenka.

Qatar Airways’ tennis travel packages include return flights to Doha with Qatar Airways, hotel stays in four or five-star properties, and access to all matches played on the Centre Court, along with access to the vibrant fanzone. The arena promises a truly intimate experience with seating designed to see the stars up close by offering the best vantage points. Fans can choose from three seating categories – Upper, Middle, or Lower.

Privilege Club members can collect Avios and Qpoints on flights and the total package value, redeeming packages using Cash + Avios. Fans can also add airport transfers and tours to the package.

About Qatar Airways Holidays

Qatar Airways Holidays, the leisure division of Qatar Airways, operates in 84 countries, offering a diverse portfolio of holiday products including flight + hotel packages, cruise vacations, Qatar Stopovers, tours, and transfers.