PATTAYA, 5 August 2025: Royal Cliff Hotels Group announced this week that three of its hotels — Royal Cliff Beach Hotel, Royal Cliff Grand Hotel and Royal Wing Suites and Spa — have been recognised in Tripadvisor’s Travellers’ Choice Awards for 2025.

Notably, Royal Wing Suites & Spa has achieved the distinction of being ranked at the top of the ranking among resorts in Pattaya, Thailand. Tripadvisor’s Travellers’ Choice Award winners are among the top 10% of listings around the world on Tripadvisor. Royal Cliff Hotels Group have consistently won these prestigious awards over the years.

Royal Wing Suites & Spa has received the Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards 2025 and is currently at the No. 1 position for resorts in Pattaya, Thailand.

As the world’s largest travel guidance platform, Tripadvisor has unparalleled authority with travellers and diners. This award is based on genuine feedback from anyone in the community who has visited and left an authentic, first-hand review on Tripadvisor over 12 months, making it a valuable and trustworthy designation of travellers’ favourites.

“We are truly honoured to receive the Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards for 2025 across three of our properties. This recognition is a testament to the dedication and passion of our entire team, who work tirelessly to deliver exceptional service and magical experiences to our guests. We are especially proud that the Royal Wing Suites and Spa has achieved the top ranking among the resorts in Pattaya. We would like to thank all our guests for their continued trust and glowing feedback, which inspires us to keep raising the bar in luxury hospitality.”, said Royal Cliff Hotels Group CEO Vitanart Vathanakul.

Royal Cliff Beach Hotel has received the Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards 2025, reflecting genuine guest satisfaction and memorable experiences.

“Congratulations to Royal Cliff Beach Hotel, Royal Cliff Grand Hotel and Royal Wing Suites and Spa on their recognition in Tripadvisor’s Travellers’ Choice Awards for 2025,” said Tripadvisor President, Kristen Dalton.

“Ranking among the top percentage of businesses globally means you have made such a memorable impact on your visitors that many of them took time to go online and leave a glowing review about their experience. We hope this recognition continues to drive business to you in 2025 and beyond.”

Royal Cliff Grand Hotel has received the Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards 2025, impressing travellers and business delegates from around the world.

Check out all the reviews and discover more about Royal Cliff Hotels Group:

Royal Cliff Beach Hotel: https://www.tripadvisor.com/Hotel_Review-g293919-d305821-Reviews-Royal_Cliff_Beach_Hotel_Pattaya-Pattaya_Chonburi_Province.html

Royal Cliff Grand Hotels: https://www.tripadvisor.com/Hotel_Review-g293919-d307266-Reviews-Royal_Cliff_Grand_Hotel_Pattaya-Pattaya_Chonburi_Province.html

Royal Wing Suites and Spa: https://www.tripadvisor.com/Hotel_Review-g293919-d307270-Reviews-Royal_Wing_Suites_Spa_Pattaya-Pattaya_Chonburi_Province.html

Perched atop a 64-acre private estate with breathtaking views of the Gulf of Thailand, the Royal Cliff Hotels Group boasts four luxury hotels. Travellers from all corners of the world can unlock a world of magical experiences with Royal Cliff’s curated promotions and packages at the ultimate luxury destination. Guests have access to a plethora of facilities, including seven swimming pools with one being the longest infinity edge pool in Thailand, a luxury sports club with tennis and squash courts, an award-winning health spa, multi-cuisine restaurants and a kids’ club.

For more information on the Royal Cliff Hotels Group, visit www.royalcliff.com.