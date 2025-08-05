KAL releases Premium Class on retrofit fleet

SEOUL, 6 August 2025: Korean Air introduces Premium Class on its newly retrofitted Boeing 777-300ER, with the first flights launching on short and mid-haul routes starting mid-September.

As part of the launch, Korean Air has invested approximately KRW300 billion to fully retrofit 11 Boeing 777-300ER aircraft with a completely redesigned cabin, bringing them in line with the airline’s latest aircraft interiors and onboard technology.

Photo credit: Korean Air. Retrofitted Boeing 777-300ER.

Premium Class is positioned between the airline’s Prestige (business) and economy class, offering more spacious seating and upgraded service. While pricing varies by route and travel dates, fares are generally around 110% of economy fares.

The new cabin features 40 seats in a 2-4-2 layout, designed for greater comfort. Premium Class offers approximately 50% more space than existing economy class seats, with a seat pitch of 39 to 41 inches (about one metre), offering more space than many premium economy class products provided by major global airlines. Seats are 19.5 inches (about 50 cm) wide, recline to up to 130 degrees, and come equipped with both leg and footrests. The seats also feature ergonomic headrests for gentle support and include wing-shaped sides to provide a greater sense of privacy from adjacent passengers.

Passengers can enjoy an enhanced in-flight entertainment experience with 15.6-inch 4K resolution screens, which are larger than the previous monitors in Prestige Class on the same aircraft.

On international routes, Premium Class passengers will enjoy a refined single-tray meal service, including a main course dish, appetiser, and dessert from the Prestige Class menu, served on Armani/Casa tableware. Beverages, including wine, coffee, and tea, are the same as those served in Prestige Class.

Photo credit: Korean Air.

Premium Class passengers will also benefit from priority ground services, including access to Morning Calm check-in counters, priority baggage handling and Sky Priority boarding.

The launch of Premium Class coincides with a complete interior overhaul of the airline’s Boeing 777-300ER fleet. The aircraft now features Korean Air’s newest seating products, including “Prestige Suites 2.0” in a 1-2-1 configuration for Prestige Class, and “New Economy” in a 3-4-3 layout. Wi-Fi is available across all cabins, and in-flight entertainment systems have been significantly upgraded.