Come and Say G’day launch in Shanghai

SYDNEY, 14 August 2025: Tourism Australia kicked off the next chapter of its global ‘Come and say G’day’ campaign in the West Bund lifestyle district in Shanghai last week.

The campaign is ready to roll out across key international markets over the next few months, timed to align with localised peak booking periods.

Photo credit: Tourism Australia.

Last month, during his visit to China, Australia’s Prime Minister provided a sneak preview, confirming that Chinese actor Yosh Yu would star in the latest chapter released in Shanghai. Yosh has visited Australia several times, and his role in the campaign will help showcase the romance and lasting impact an Australian holiday has on its visitors.

China continues to be one of Australia’s most important inbound tourism markets. According to the Australian Bureau of Statistics, from June 2024 to May 2025, Chinese traveller arrivals reached 947,600, representing a year-on-year increase of 21%. This growth makes China the fastest-growing international source market for inbound tourism to Australia.

Tourism Australia is working with around 200 commercial partners, including major Chinese airlines and distribution platforms like Trip.com Group, to support recovery, and the ‘Come and say G’day’ campaign aims to accelerate that recovery through emotionally resonant storytelling and market-specific content.

Watch this video update from Tourism Australia’s Managing Director, Phillipa Harrison, live from the launch pop-up event in the West Bund lifestyle district in Shanghai.