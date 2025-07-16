STB debuts reimagined roadshow in India

DELHI, India, 17 July 2025: The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) launched its next-generation roadshow series in India on 15 July 2025, bringing together more than 60 Singapore tourism partners to showcase the destination’s latest developments through an innovative format.

The two-city business-to-business roadshow commenced in New Delhi and visits Kochi on 17 July to showcase dedicated experience zones. Tourism partners, including attractions, cruise lines, and destination management companies, present Singapore’s diverse offerings through immersive presentations.

This reimagined platform marks STB’s commitment to deepening trade relationships in India while delivering a fresh perspective on Singapore’s dynamic tourism offerings.

Building on strong visitor momentum, with over half a million Indian travellers visiting Singapore in the first half of 2025, the roadshow marks a key milestone in STB’s enhanced trade outreach. It includes an all-new trade familiarisation programme designed to empower Indian partners to better promote Singapore, as well as new perks for the MICE segment.

First-of-Its-Kind Experience Zone In New Delhi

The New Delhi stop of the roadshow unveiled a brand-new format: a dedicated Experience Zone, where Singapore’s top attractions, cruise operators, and the Changi Airport Group were showcased in a dynamic and interactive setting.

Unlike the traditional tabletop format, this zone allowed guests to engage more intimately with Singapore’s signature experiences.

One of the highlights was Sentosa’s “island within the zone” – a visually immersive space with seven exhibitors from the resort island presenting an integrated pavilion to showcase why Sentosa remains a perennial favourite for visitors.

The exhibitors are Sentosa Development Corporation, Mount Faber Leisure Group, Skyline Luge Sentosa, Sentosa 4D Adventureland, Mega Adventure, Madame Tussauds Singapore and Resorts World Sentosa.

“The introduction of the Experience Zone in New Delhi marks an exciting evolution in how we connect with our key markets. By bringing Sentosa’s diverse experiences together in one immersive space, we’re not just showcasing our attractions—we are bringing a slice of Sentosa to life here in India,” said Michael Ma, Assistant Chief Executive, Sentosa Development Corporation. “This is a powerful platform to demonstrate why Sentosa continues to be a preferred destination for Indian leisure travellers and MICE groups alike, and we look forward to strengthening our connections with our valued industry partners.”

Singapore DMC Trade Partner Fam Support Scheme

STB will introduce the “Singapore DMC Trade Partner Fam Support Scheme” on 1 August, a pioneering initiative to transform how Indian travel agents experience and sell Singapore. This pilot programme supports Singapore-based Destination Management Companies (DMCs) in hosting customised familiarisation trips for Indian travel agents. The scheme aims to catalyse the development of new and distinctive Singapore itineraries, reinforcing the destination’s reputation for constant evolution and fresh experiences. By empowering Indian travel agents through their DMC partners, the program seeks to efficiently scale up the integration of Singapore’s newest attractions and experiences into travel packages offered in the Indian market.

Singapore: A Leading MICE Destination With New Perks For India

Singapore continues to attract significant MICE traffic from India, with the first half of 2025 recording a strong performance across the incentive and corporate segments.

Major upcoming events include Sun Pharma’s 6,100-delegate gathering and CREDAI Natcon Convention’s inaugural Singapore edition this September, featuring over 1,000 delegates.

STB India is extending its “Just Between Us Friends” campaign to the MICE sector, introducing exclusive privileges for newly secured Indian incentive groups travelling between 1 August 2025 and 31 March 2026.

The programme features tailored benefits from Sentosa and its nine island partners, along with special offerings from city-wide tourism stakeholders and enhanced air travel benefits through IndiGo and Singapore Airlines.

These initiatives underscore STB India’s ongoing commitment to strengthening ties with the Indian travel trade and enhancing Singapore’s position as a premier destination for both leisure and business travel.

Singapore Tourism Board Regional Director (India, Middle East, South Asia and Africa) Markus Tan shared: “The enduring strength of India-Singapore tourism reflects our deep bilateral ties and shared cultural connections. As we celebrate 60 years of diplomatic relations, we’re introducing fresh ways to showcase Singapore’s evolving story to Indian travellers. Our enhanced engagement programs and new travel experiences demonstrate our long-term commitment to this important market.”