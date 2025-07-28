Manila hosts AAPA safety seminar

KUALA LUMPUR, 29 July 2025: Final preparations are underway for the Asia Pacific Aviation Safety Seminar 2025 (APASS 2025), taking place on 10 to 11 September 2025 at the Hilton Manila, Philippines.

Hosted by Philippine Airlines and organised by the Association of Asia Pacific Airlines (AAPA), APASS 2025 will see a return of the region’s flagship aviation safety event.

More than 200 safety professionals from airlines, civil aviation authorities, equipment manufacturers (OEMs, MROs), air navigation service providers, training organisations, and aviation safety solution providers will attend this year’s APASS in the Philippines.

Under the theme ‘Safety Without Borders: Global Partnerships, Local Impact’, the Seminar will spotlight today’s most pressing safety challenges.

Seminar standouts

Emerging concerns — GNSS interference & spoofing.

Crew performance and decision-making in dynamic environments.

The future of aviation safety leadership and organisational culture.

Fatigue management for Crew, Maintenance and Dispatch.

Multi-source safety data integration and resilience.

Operational safety in high-growth environments.

AAPA Director General Subhas Menon remarked: “As the Asia Pacific region continues its rapid growth trajectory, the need for shared strategies, transparency, and trust across borders becomes ever more important. APASS 2025 will convene leading voices from across the industry to drive meaningful and objective improvements in safety performance.”

New features at APASS 2025 include dedicated Flight Operations and Cabin Safety components, a joint Engineering/Airlines/MRO collaboration panel, and roundtables involving turboprop and regional jet operators, thereby enhancing the practical value of the seminar for participants.

The event is endorsed by the Flight Safety Foundation and supported by ICAO. It continues to draw strong engagement from Asia-Pacific states and global partners committed to ICAO’s “No Country Left Behind” initiative.

AAPA extends an invitation to aviation safety stakeholders from Asia Pacific and beyond to participate in this event.

For more information and to register, visit: https://tinyurl.com/yf6w855y.