Preferred Hotels expands in Q2 2025

SINGAPORE, 25 2025: Preferred Hotels & Resorts, a global independent hotel brand, has announced the addition of 18 new member properties to its international portfolio during Q2 2025.

To celebrate, I Prefer Hotel Rewards members can earn 2,500 bonus points on eligible stays at any of these participating locations for a limited time. Ranging from a brand-new and distinguished Texas Inn to a historic castle-turned-luxury-retreat in the Austrian Alps, each of these unique and independent properties offers immersive, authentic experiences that spark curiosity and encourage travellers to discover even more extraordinary destinations across the globe.

Photo credit: Preferred Hotels.

The new members include two Asian standouts

Amara Singapore (Singapore, Singapore) — Lifestyle Collection:

The 389-room hotel is situated in the city’s central business district in the heart of Tanjong Pagar.

Himalayas Hotel Shanghai (Shanghai, China) — Lifestyle Collection:

The 412-room property is situated in Shanghai’s thriving Pudong district, within the Shanghai Himalayas Centre and offering access to the Shanghai New International Expo Centre and Century Park.

Other member properties joining Preferred Hotels & Resorts’ portfolio from 1 April to 30 June 2025 include:

About Preferred Hotels & Resorts

Preferred Hotels & Resorts is the world’s largest independent hotel brand, representing more than 600 distinctive hotels, resorts, residences, and unique hotel groups across 80 countries.