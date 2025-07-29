MATTA investigates stranding of Umrah pilgrims

KUALA LUMPUR, 30 July 2025: The Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents (MATTA) expresses deep concern over an alleged incident involving 42 Malaysian Umrah pilgrims stranded in Jeddah due to Persada Global Holidays’ apparent failure to provide return flight arrangements.

MATTA responded, saying its immediate priority is to ensure that all necessary steps are taken by the relevant parties to facilitate the safe and prompt return of the affected pilgrims.

“MATTA has zero tolerance for any form of negligence or misconduct that jeopardises the welfare of pilgrims,” said MATTA president Nigel Wong.

“We have issued a show cause letter to Persada Global Holidays, urging them to take immediate steps to facilitate the safe return of the affected pilgrims without further delay. We are closely monitoring the situation to ensure this issue is resolved as quickly as possible.”

MATTA has initiated an internal review in accordance with its Constitution and Code of Ethics. According to MATTA’s rules and regulations, membership may be suspended or terminated depending on the severity and nature of the breach.

“Our industry is built on trust. When trust is broken, it affects not only the agent involved but also the credibility of the entire industry. MATTA’s role is to protect both consumers and the integrity of licensed travel agents who uphold the highest standards of professionalism,” Wong said.

MATTA fully supports the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MOTAC) in its ongoing efforts to enhance regulatory standards for the travel industry. As an industry body, MATTA places great emphasis on the need for balanced approaches that protect the interests of consumers while also ensuring fair representation of its members and stakeholders. MATTA stands ready to engage, consult, and provide data or insights to support the Ministry in formulating and implementing such initiatives.

“MATTA is committed to upholding the highest standards of professionalism and accountability within the industry. We will take all necessary actions within our powers to safeguard the reputation of Malaysia’s travel and tourism sector. While we remain dedicated to supporting our members, our priority will always be the welfare and interests of consumers,” Wong concluded.

MATTA will continue to work closely with MOTAC and other relevant authorities to resolve this issue and to prevent similar occurrences in the future.