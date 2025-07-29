AirAsia expands routes to Indonesia

PONTIANAK, Indonesia, 30 July 2025: AirAsia Malaysia (AK) has reaffirmed its position as the airline with the most extensive network between Malaysia and Indonesia by launching two new direct routes connecting Kuala Lumpur and Kuching to Pontianak, the capital city of West Kalimantan, Indonesia.

AirAsia will be the only airline operating international flights to the city when it launches the service on 12 September 2025.

This expansion follows AirAsia’s rapid growth in Indonesia, including the recent launch of the Kuala Lumpur-Palembang route in July and the upcoming Kuala Lumpur-Semarang route in September. With the introduction of Pontianak, AirAsia Malaysia will operate 17 destinations in Indonesia through 223 weekly flights between the two countries, solidifying its position as the airline with the broadest network serving Indonesia.

The launch of these new routes strengthens regional connectivity. It supports both government targets, including Malaysia’s goal to attract 4.3 million Indonesian tourists in 2025 and Sarawak’s target of five million visitor arrivals by year-end. It also aims to contribute to Indonesia’s national target of 16 million international arrivals, with Malaysia remaining one of its top source markets.

The new routes were unveiled last week during the Sarawak Travel Fair organised by the Sarawak Tourism Board in Pontianak.

AirAsia Malaysia CEO Dato Captain Fareh Mazputra said: “The strong demand for travel between Malaysia and West Kalimantan has driven us to enhance connectivity, making it easier and more affordable for people to travel for business, tourism and medical purposes. By launching flights from our main hub in Kuala Lumpur and Kuching, we are providing greater convenience and flexibility for our guests, while contributing to the tourism growth and economic development of both Malaysia and Indonesia.”

In celebration of the launch, AirAsia is offering special promotional fares for flights from Kuala Lumpur to Pontianak, starting from MYR159* (all-in-one way).

Flights from Pontianak to Kuala Lumpur are also available from IDR499,000* one-way, until 3 August 2025, for travel between 12 September 2025 and 28 March 2026. Meanwhile, flights from Kuching to Pontianak start from just MYR149* one way, while flights from Pontianak to Kuching are available from IDR467,371* one way. Guests can book their flights from today onwards until 3 August 2025, for travelling between 12 September 2025 and 28 March 2026, available on the AirAsia MOVE app and airasia.com.

*All-in fares are quoted for one-way travel only, including passenger service charges, regulatory service charges, fuel surcharges, and other applicable fees.