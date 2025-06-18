T’way Air adds SIN-CJU route

SINGAPORE, 19 June 2025: T’way Air, Korea’s low-cost carrier, has announced an expansion of its Singapore–Korea routes, adding a new Singapore–Jeju route alongside its established Singapore–Incheon Seoul service.

First launched in May 2022, T’way Air’s Singapore–Incheon route has operated daily using A330-200s and A330-300s aircraft and will increase frequencies to twice daily from 23 July to 25 October 2025.

Beginning 16 August 2025, the airline will introduce five weekly Singapore–Jeju flights using a Boeing 737 Max 8 and will increase to daily services from 2 September to 26 October 2025.

The new Singapore–Jeju TW166 flight departs Singapore (SIN) at 0215 and arrives in Jeju (CJU) at 0920. Flights depart Singapore on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.

The TW165 flight from Jeju departs at 1950 and lands in Singapore at 0045 the following day.

To celebrate the new Jeju service, T’way Air is offering a promotional fare of SGD195 for travel between 16 August and 25 October 2025 on its official website. Additionally, three limited–time vouchers are available for download through 30 June.

SGD50 Early Bird Voucher: Valid on Singapore–Jeju bookings of SGD400 or more. Travel period 15 August to 25 October 2025.

SGD 50 Early Bird Voucher: Valid on Singapore–Incheon bookings of SGD400 or more for the travel period 1 August to 25 October 2025.

SGD 20 Off Voucher: Valid on Singapore–Incheon bookings of SGD200 or more for the travel period 2 June to 25 October 2025.

Passengers who complete any booking to Incheon or Jeju by 30 June 2025, using promo code FESTTRIP can save up to 12% (actual savings vary with the exchange rate at purchase). New users who register on the website will also receive a SGD20 welcome voucher for Incheon or Jeju bookings of SGD180 or more.

About T’way Air

T’way Air, headquartered in Daegu, South Korea, has been a leading low-cost carrier since 2010. T’way Air serves customers across East Asia, Southeast Asia, Central Asia, Oceania, and Europe with a fleet of Boeing 737-800s, 737 MAX 8s, Airbus A330S, and Boeing 777-300ERs.