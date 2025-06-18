Inaugural ATEX event lands in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU, 19 June 2025: ATEX 2025, the inaugural ASEAN Travel Exchange, debuts today, 19 June, at the Grand Ballroom, The Magellan Sutera Resort in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah.

This brand-new travel show covers three days of business networking and conference content, concluding on 21 June with registration details estimating an attendance of around 350 travel and hospitality executives from the ASEAN member countries.

Billed as a “premier B2B networking event aimed at strengthening regional tourism collaboration”, ATEX 2025 also positions Sabah as a key tourism destination in ASEAN. It will serve as a platform for trade networking, dialogue sessions, and fostering partnerships within the tourism sectors of seven countries that are members of the 10-nation ASEAN bloc.

ATEX 2025 is expected to attract 354 delegates, including 229 semi-hosted buyers and 125 sellers. Buyers will come from 17 countries (including China, India, South Korea, etc.), primarily representing tour operators, travel agents, hoteliers, and tourism product owners.

Sellers, mainly hospitality and travel content suppliers, hail from seven ASEAN member nations (Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Philippines, Thailand, Cambodia, and Vietnam).

It marks a significant milestone for Sabah’s expanding business events sector as the first international business-to-business (B2B) tourism event to be hosted in Sabah. It is viewed as a prelude to the Visit Malaysia Year 2026 promotions.

It is also a significant milestone in regional tourism collaboration and recovery efforts following the Covid-19 pandemic and aligns with Visit Malaysia Year 2026 objectives and advance promotions.

Organisers of the event noted at a press conference earlier this week that there is a detailed blueprint to establish ATEX as a recurring ASEAN tourism trade event, rotating among member countries and hosted by the region’s tourism trade associations.

“The three-day regional event aims to build and strengthen collaboration and business opportunities across Southeast Asia’s expanding travel and tourism industry.”

The ATEX 2025 is jointly organised by the ASEAN Tourism Association (ASEANTA), the Federation of ASEAN Travel Associations (FATA) and the Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents (MATTA). It is supported by the Ministry of Tourism, Culture, and Environment, Sabah, as well as AirAsia Group and Jetama Water, which are strategic partners at ATEC 2025.

Event Highlights

Day 1: Opening Ceremony

Date: Thursday, 19 June 2025

Time: 1400 (Registration from 1330)

Venue: Grand Ballroom, The Magellan Sutera Resort

Official opening with speeches by Sabah’s Chief Minister Hajiji Noor and Minister of Tourism, Culture and Environment Christina Liew. Product presentations from various Sabah tourism entities and AirAsia. Welcome dinner at Shangri-La Tanjung Aru.

Guests of Honour

YAB Datuk Seri Panglima Hj. Hajiji Bin Haji Noor, Chief Minister of Sabah

YB Datuk Seri Panglima Christina Liew, Minister of Tourism, Culture and Environment, Sabah

Day 2: Regional Engagements & Networking

Date: Friday, 20 June 2025

Time: 0900 – 1700

Activities

Dedicated to B2B speed-dating sessions between buyers and sellers.

Regional dialogues and panel discussions

Networking opportunities with ASEAN travel and tourism stakeholders

Networking dinners are hosted on both evenings, at 1930, where industry leaders and media representatives will have the opportunity to engage in a meaningful setting.

Day 3: Explore Sabah post-event tours

Date 21 June 2025: Curated post-show tours for hosted buyers to showcase Sabah’s attractions.

For enquiries, contact [email protected] or visit the website at http://www.atex.travel.