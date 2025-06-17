A new chapter for Paradox Hotels & Resorts

SYDNEY, 18 June 2025: Paradox Hotels & Resorts will make its Australian debut on 1 July 2025 with the rebranding of one of Sydney’s hospitality landmarks, Radisson Blu Plaza Hotel.

Rebranded as Paradox Sydney, the property has been owned by TA Global since 1997. The historic sandstone building located at 27 O’Connell Street, Sydney, marks Paradox’s first Australian location.

Photo credit Paradox Sydney.

Paradox Sydney joins a global portfolio of hotels in five countries, including Canada, Singapore, China, Thailand, and now Australia, renowned for culturally inspired design, seamless service and experiences that capture the unique spirit of each city.

Initially built in 1856 as the home of John Fairfax & Sons, it has since served as the Bank of New South Wales and then Westpac Bank before transitioning into a hospitality venue as the five-star Radisson Blu Plaza Hotel in 2000. It is now entering a new era as the Paradox Sydney.

“Paradox is about creating places with soul — hotels that are deeply connected to the people, culture and pulse of the city,” said TA Global CEO Tiah Joo Kim, the visionary behind the Paradox brand. A graduate of Sydney’s Macquarie University, Tiah brings a personal connection to the city, making Sydney a fitting milestone for Paradox’s global growth.

“To debut in Australia at such a historic and meaningful heritage address is a major milestone for us. We look forward to bringing our signature blend of culture, creativity, and authentic hospitality to this vibrant city.”

The group has appointed Peter Tudehope, General Manager of Paradox Sydney.

Following an AUD13.5 million refurbishment in 2015, Paradox Sydney features 364 rooms and suites, meeting and conference facilities, a wellness centre, a restaurant and a bar, all housed in the building’s stately sandstone façade and contemporary interiors.

In the coming months, the property will undergo a gradual refresh to embody the Paradox brand and meet modern guest expectations. The hotel will remain fully operational throughout the transition, ensuring a seamless and uninterrupted experience for all guests.