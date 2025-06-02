AirAsia gains new fifth freedom route

HONG KONG, 3 JUNE 2025: AirAsia introduced its latest fifth freedom route on 1 June, connecting Bangkok (DMK) – Hong Kong – Okinawa, marking the airline’s first route to Japan with a stop in Hong Kong.

AirAsia, in collaboration with the Okinawa Prefectural Government and Hong Kong International Airport, hosted a special celebration at the boarding gate to introduce the new route, which gives the airline full traffic rights to sell tickets on the Bangkok-Hong Kong and Hong Kong-Okinawa sectors.

Thai AirAsia Chief Executive Officer Santisuk Klongchaiya stated: “Hong Kong is a key hub with great potential for connecting passengers to places like Okinawa, a beloved Japanese destination. The journey from Hong Kong to Okinawa takes approximately two and a half hours, making it an ideal option for a short, comfortable trip. Whether it’s a weekend escape or a beachside retreat, Okinawa is a year-round destination.”

AirAsia operates direct flights from Hong Kong and Macau to destinations such as Kuala Lumpur, Kota Kinabalu (Sabah), Bangkok (DMK), Manila, Jakarta, Bali, and, as of 1 June, Okinawa.