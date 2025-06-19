Royal Caribbean triples 2026 adventures

SINGAPORE, 20 June 2025: Royal Caribbean is tripling the adventure in 2026 when it debuts three newly amplified vacations on Ovation, Harmony and Liberty of the Seas.

The three ships are set to be reimagined with bold new experiences, offering visitors must-see destinations across Alaska, Europe, and the Caribbean. Vacationers have more choices than ever before for all-out adventures starting in spring 2026 and can book the vacations now on Royal Caribbean’s website.

Ovation of the Seas.

Ovation of the Seas

Vacationers can go all out with amplified experiences on Ovation, including a revamped pool deck with private casitas and a new whirlpool.

Ovation will take adventure to the next level at sea and on land with getaways to Alaska, where vacationers can take in the wonders of the Last Frontier on seven to 13-night Alaskan adventures starting in spring 2026.

Harmony of the Seas

Making its way to Harmony is a new Caribbean-inspired pool deck as well as a refreshed adults-only Solarium. Adventurers can dive into bold bites at more than 20 venues, including Playmakers Sports Bar & Arcade for gameday favourites, El Loco Fresh for Mexican delights, and the new Samba Grill Brazilian Steakhouse.

Harmony will kick off its summer glow-up in Europe before the Oasis Class vacation calls Port Canaveral (Orlando), Florida, home. Starting in winter 2026, vacationers can escape to the Caribbean on five- and seven-night vacations to destinations like Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas, and Falmouth, Jamaica.

Liberty of the Seas

Families are in for all-new experiences for all ages with unmatched chill at the completely reimagined pool deck with The Lime & Coconut and new casitas, and thrills at an all-new Royal Escape Room concept coming to Liberty.

Sailing from Southampton in the summer of 2026, vacationers on Liberty can explore European hot spots with seven-night adventures to places like the awe-inspiring Norwegian fjords, the medieval streets of Bruges, Belgium, and the rich culture of Copenhagen, Denmark. Then, Liberty will head to Galveston, Texas, for the winter season, unlocking more ways for vacationers to explore the Western Caribbean at spots like the vacation brand’s Royal Beach Club Cozumel, delivering the ultimate beach day in Mexico when it opens in 2026.