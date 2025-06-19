ITA Airways grows Lufthansa Group codeshares

SINGAPORE, 20 June 2025: Rome-based ITA Airways has extended codeshare flights on an initial set of intercontinental destinations with Lufthansa Group airlines for travel starting from 1 July 1, 2025.

The new agreement covers flights departing from Europe to Africa, Asia, and South America, further reinforcing the collaboration between ITA Airways and the Lufthansa Group to enhance connectivity and passenger experience.

Photo credit: ITA Airways

Thanks to the new intercontinental codeshare agreements, ITA Airways will offer customers an even broader network and increasingly efficient, seamless connections between Italy and key destinations worldwide. With a single ticket, passengers will be able to reach their final intercontinental destination in an easier, smoother and safer way.

“Through the implementation of new codeshare flights on intercontinental routes with Lufthansa Group airlines, ITA Airways further strengthens its global presence,” said ITA Airways’ CEO and General Director, Joerg Eberhart. “Following the launch of our codeshare agreements on European routes in March, this expansion marks another important step forward in offering our customers even broader and more seamless travel options. Specifically, passengers will be able to travel with our AZ code on flights to African destinations, such as Kenya, Burkina Faso, Liberia, Ivory Coast, Cameroon, and Sierra Leone, which will be available for sale in the coming weeks.”

ITA Airways’ AZ code will be applied to flights operated by the Lufthansa Group to several African destinations via its hub in Brussels (BRU), including Nairobi (NBO), Abidjan (ABJ), Douala (DLA), Freetown (FNA), Monrovia (ROB), and Ouagadougou (OUA). The flights will be available for sale in the coming weeks.

At the same time, Lufthansa Group customers will benefit from seamless travel with a single ticket to reach intercontinental destinations within ITA Airways’ network, such as Bangkok (BKK), Jeddah (JED), Riyadh (RUH), Cairo (CAI), Rio de Janeiro (GIG), and São Paulo (GRU).

Following the launch of the first intercontinental codeshares, ITA Airways and the Lufthansa Group will continue working together to expand global connectivity and enhance travel options for passengers. In the following months, the network will be further extended with the addition of new codeshare flights on long-haul routes.