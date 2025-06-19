Ecolodge in Cambodia wins tourism award

PHNOM PENH 20 June 2025: Cardamom Tented Camp ecolodge in Cambodia has won a gold award in the 2025 ICRT Southeast Asia Responsible Tourism Awards in the “Nature Positive” category.

Astungkara Way, Indonesia, also received a gold award in the same classification.

The award ceremony in Lyceum of the Philippines University in Manila took place on 18 June, with a total of 24 responsible tourism operators from across Southeast Asia receiving gold, silver or “one to watch” accolades.

The camp will now be entered as a finalist along with the other gold award winners from Southeast Asia into the International Centre for Responsible Tourism global awards, taking place in November.

Other Southeast Asian gold award winners were:

Six Senses Ninh Van Bay, Vietnam, in the “Adapting to Climate Change” category;

Anthro on Foot Walking Tours, Philippines, for “Peace, Understanding and Inclusivity”;

WormingUp, Malaysia, for “Managing Waste”;

Nay Palad Hideaway, Philippines and Sen Caraih Cultural and Ecotourism Village, Vietnam, for “Responsible All-Inclusive”.

The judges chose Cardamom Tented Camp because its business model helps protect 18,000 hectares of native forest habitat in Botum Sakor National Park. It does this by co-funding forest patrols.

Since opening in 2017, deforestation and poaching have largely ceased. Wildlife populations have rebounded. The camp also provides visitors with meaningful and close encounters with wildlife and flora, all while preserving biodiversity.

The International Centre organises the Awards for Responsible Tourism, a not-for-profit established to amplify knowledge and implementation of responsible tourism globally.

The judges were looking for quantifiable and inspirational positive impacts, reduced negative impacts, and best practices that other operators can replicate. In addition to conservation, judges sought a commitment to local communities, economies and culture.

Wildlife photographer and conservationist Allan Michaud, who is the manager at the 12-tent ecolodge in Koh Kong province, southwest Cambodia, said: “We are grateful to the judges for recognising the commitment of everyone involved at the camp. We strive to deliver a genuine ecotourism experience in a setting we are proud to protect.”

A full list of winners in the 2025 ICRT Southeast Asia Awards is available here.