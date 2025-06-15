Norwegian boosts summer Alaska fleet

SINGAPORE, Through October 2025: Norwegian Cruise Line will boast the youngest fleet sailing to Alaska this summer, with five ships cruising to the region from departure ports in the US and Canada, including Seattle, Washington, and Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

Three of NCL’s recently renovated Breakaway-Plus class ships, Norwegian Bliss, Norwegian Encore and Norwegian Joy, custom-built to cruise Alaska, join the fleet to boost summer sailings to Alaska.

Photo credit: NCL. Alaska – Norwegian Bliss – The Waterfront.

The vessels feature expansive observation lounges for sweeping vistas, as well as the Waterfront, an outdoor promenade designed to enhance guests’ connection to the sea, complete with al fresco dining, bars, and lounge spaces.

Additionally, just revitalised this year, Norwegian Bliss offers a brand-new outdoor venue, Horizon Park, a versatile gathering space providing a variety of experiences from lawn-style games such as cornhole to giant Jenga and reclining loungers for optimal views of the Last Frontier.

Sister ships, Norwegian Encore and Norwegian Joy, also feature refreshed spaces from recent dry docks, including the new addition of Spice H2O, an adults-only, complimentary outdoor area tucked away from the main pool deck, and a spacious and newly expanded Thermal Suite in the Mandara Spa and Salon, respectively.

Through October 2025, NCL offers guests round-trip, seven-day cruises every Saturday or Sunday aboard Norwegian Bliss and Norwegian Encore, visiting some of the most beautiful locations in Alaska, including Juneau, Ketchikan, Skagway, Sitka, and Victoria, British Columbia.

The sailings also include a stop in Icy Strait Point, Alaska, home to the largest Native Tlingit village in the state, offering an authentic wilderness experience where the landscape is teeming with whales, bears and otters.

Aboard Norwegian Joy, guests can enjoy a variety of round-trip nine and 10-day itineraries from Seattle with six to seven days in port to truly immerse themselves in the lush landscape and wildlife of the Last Frontier.

(Source: NCL Singapore)