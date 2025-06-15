KUCHING, 16 June 2025: The Sarawak Tourism Board (STB) continues to expand its presence in Northeast Asia markets with its participation at the recent Seoul International Travel Fair (SITF) 2025 and its first-ever trade outreach in Busan.

This marks a significant milestone in STB’s broader regional strategy to strengthen its footprint across key market clusters, particularly within the Northeast Asia region. The ongoing efforts in South Korea also reflect STB’s growing momentum ahead of its participation at the World Expo 2025 in Osaka, Kansai — a global platform to further elevate Sarawak’s presence in the North East Asia market and beyond.

Held from 5 to 8 June at COEX Convention Centre in Seoul, SITF 2025 marked Sarawak’s third consecutive participation in South Korea’s largest tourism exhibition, which also celebrated its 40th anniversary. Sarawak’s colourful showcase featured cultural performances and interactive experiences that brought the state’s Culture, Adventure, Nature, Food, and Festivals (CANFF) pillars to life.

“Our focus goes beyond a single event – we’re building market clusters that make long-term sense for Sarawak,” said Sarawak Tourism Board Chief Executive Officer Puan Sharzede Datu Haji Salleh Askor. “By deepening engagements in Korea while expanding collaborative networks across North East Asia, we’re shaping Sarawak’s visibility in line with global travel trends. Our goal is to ensure Sarawak resonates with travellers not just in Seoul but in Osaka and beyond.”

Product Updates in Seoul and Busan

Korean arrivals to Sarawak reached 12,972 in 2024, representing a 20% increase compared to 2019, before the Covid pandemic. This steady growth highlights the effectiveness of STB’s sustained marketing efforts and digital outreach in the Korean market. The momentum was further strengthened by Post-Event Product Updates held in Seoul and, for the first time, in Busan from 9 to 10 June.

The Busan session marked a historic first outreach in South Korea’s second-largest city, reinforcing STB’s commitment to expanding beyond capital-centric tourism promotion.

The Product Updates attracted top-tier outbound travel agents, providing firsthand insights into Sarawak’s latest offerings through presentations, destination briefings, and curated networking sessions. Sarawak’s delegation featured tourism players including Innosar Holiday, Grand Margherita Hotel & Riverside Majestic Hotels, and the Sarawak Golf Tourism Association, each presenting fresh travel packages tailored for Korean travellers.

Korean language Facebook

To amplify awareness, STB launched Korean-language Facebook and Instagram pages and collaborated with local influencers to extend digital reach. The Sarawak Pavilion at SITF buzzed with traditional dance, interactive displays, and live booth content, drawing thousands of Korean visitors over the four-day fair.

Beyond South Korea, STB is also ramping up preparations for its participation in the World Expo 2025 in Osaka, Kansai, aligning with Malaysia’s national branding and positioning Sarawak gastronomy. This initiative marks a key expansion of STB’s focus into Northeast Asia, with Japan identified as a high-value market for long-haul travellers seeking authentic experiences in Southeast Asia.

The recent initiatives are part of STB’s larger ASEAN-Northeast Asia cluster strategy, which connects multiple feeder markets to Sarawak under a cohesive regional framework. With Visit Malaysia Year 2026 on the horizon, STB’s integrated approach aims to solidify Sarawak’s reputation as the Gateway to Borneo and a must-visit destination in Asia.

For more information on Sarawak and its attractions, visit Sarawak Tourism Board.