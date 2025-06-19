Bangkok Airways stays top regional airline

BANGKOK, 20 June 2025: Bangkok Airways has once again brought pride to Thailand by winning two prestigious global accolades: “World’s Best Regional Airline” and “Best Regional Airline in Asia” at the SKYTRAX World Airline Awards 2025.

This marks the ninth consecutive year the airline has achieved both titles. The award ceremony was held at the Paris Air Show at Le Bourget Airport in France earlier this week.

SKYTRAX World Airline Awards are often referred to as the “Oscars of the aviation industry” and are internationally recognised benchmarks of excellence. The 2025 rankings were determined based on passenger satisfaction surveys conducted throughout the year, which covered feedback on over 325 airlines worldwide.

Winning at the SKYTRAX World Airline Awards once again reflects Bangkok Airways’ unwavering commitment to delivering an exceptional travel experience built on its signature boutique airline concept. This includes complimentary lounges for all passengers, carefully curated in-flight and lounge meals, and an extensive route network connecting key cultural and tourist destinations across the region.

Bangkok Airways President Puttipong Prasarttong-Osoth commented on the achievement: “These esteemed awards are a true reflection of the dedication and passion of our entire team. I extend my deepest appreciation to all our passengers for their continued trust and support and for voting us World’s Best Regional Airline and Best Regional Airline in Asia once again. We remain fully committed to raising the bar in service excellence while advancing our sustainability journey through ongoing programs and initiatives.”