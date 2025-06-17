Ethiopian introduces Hyderabad service

SINGAPORE, 18 June 2025: Ethiopian Airlines launched a new passenger service to Hyderabad, India, on 16 June 16, scheduling three weekly flights from its home base at Addis Ababa Bole International Airport.

The new service was celebrated with a launch ceremony attended by senior government officials, ambassadors, distinguished guests, and members of the aviation community.

Photo credit: Ethiopian.

This new route underscores the airline’s commitment to enhancing connectivity between Africa and India by offering passengers more direct flight options to India’s gateway cities.

Flight schedule.

During the official launch of the new route, Ethiopian Airlines Group CEO Mesfin Tasew remarked: “We are pleased to commence this new passenger service to Hyderabad, the sixth destination Ethiopian operates in India. We believe that beyond providing air transportation service, this new flight will play a pivotal role in strengthening trade and tourism ties between the two regions.”

Ethiopian Airlines currently operates over 50 weekly dedicated passenger and cargo flight services to five Indian cities: Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, and Chennai.