HK Express deal on Miyako flights

HONG KONG, 18 June 2025: Low-cost airline HK Express has confirmed it will launch flights to Miyako Shimojishima, Japan, effective 27 June, with fares starting from HKD118 one way.

HK Express has launched flights to Cheongju and Daegu, with Miyako Shimojishima scheduled to follow next week.

Photo credit: HK Express.

The airline, which is part of the Cathay Grou,p is teaming up with eight hotels that are part of the Shigira Seven Miles Resort complex to deliver getaway deals for Hong Kong residents.

Flying an A320 configured with 188 seats in a single class, the airline will serve Miyako Shimojishima airport (SHI) with four weekly services on Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday starting 27 June. The flight time is two hours and 25 minutes.

Flight schedule

UO814 departs Hong Kong (HKG) at 1410 and arrives in Miyako Shimojishima (SHI) at 1725.

UO815 departs Miyako Shimojishima (SHI) at 1810 and arrives in Hong Kong (HKG) at 1935.

One-way “Lite” fares to Miyako Shimojishima start from just HKD 118. When you book a flight to Miyako, you get to stay at one of the resort’s eight designated hotels to enjoy up to 20% off with daily breakfast, or stay four nights and pay for three nights with breakfast included.

Booking period: From now until 18 June 2025 (HKT 2345)

Travel period: 27 June to 24 August 2025.

Shigira Resort Seven Miles Offer

Shigira Seven Miles Resort boasts eight hotels, from cosy and casual to full-on luxury.

Booking Period: Now until 20 October 2025 (HKT 2250)

Stay Period: 27 June to 25 October 2025

Designated Hotels

Hotel Shigira Mirage

Hotel Shigira Mirage Beachfront

Shigira Bayside Suite Allamanda

Allamanda Imgya Coral Village

Hotel Breeze Bay Marina

Hot Cross Point Santa Monica

Hotel Seabreeze Coral

Wellness Villa Brisa