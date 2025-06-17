CX debuts Munich flights

HONG KONG, 18 June 2025: Cathay Pacific welcomed the launch of its new direct flights between Hong Kong and Munich on Monday, marking the first time the airline has directly connected its home hub to the Bavarian capital.

The four weekly flights to Munich further bolster Cathay Pacific’s presence in Europe, coming shortly after the launch of its seasonal flights to Rome on 5 June and ahead of its return to Brussels on 3 August. The airline deploys an Airbus A350-900 on the long-haul route to Munich.

In a press statement, Munich Airport CEO Jost Lammers commented: “We are proud that Cathay Pacific, one of the world’s leading airlines, is now flying to Munich. With a population of over 85 million, Hong Kong and the Greater Bay Area are among the most important economic regions in Asia. This new route will further strengthen Munich Airport’s position as a hub for business and leisure travellers between Europe and Asia, which is crucial for the entire region.”

Together with low-cost carrier HK Express, Cathay Pacific continues to launch passenger services to more destinations around the world. The Cathay Group has now reached 100 passenger destinations worldwide, offering customers more connectivity and choices when travelling.

The two airlines are adding 18 destinations to their combined passenger network in 2025, with further announcements expected to follow. This month alone, Cathay Pacific has launched services to Rome and Munich, and HK Express has launched flights to Cheongju and Daegu, with Miyako (Shimojishima) scheduled to follow next week.

Cathay Chief Customer and Commercial Officer Lavinia Lau commented: “We are very pleased to welcome Munich into our global network for the first time, offering customers a direct connection between Hong Kong and a key economic, manufacturing and transportation hub in Europe. Customers can explore Munich’s diverse blend of culture, art and innovation or connect to a wide range of onward destinations in Europe through our codeshare partners.

“Meanwhile, customers travelling to Hong Kong can connect to the Cathay Group’s extensive passenger network via our home hub, which now covers 100 destinations worldwide. This global connectivity reinforces Hong Kong’s status as a leading international aviation hub and a premier gateway linking the Chinese Mainland and the world. As we grow and expand, we remain focused on adding more flights and destinations for our customers and providing them with a seamless journey.”

Cathay Pacific’s flights between Hong Kong and Munich are operated using its Airbus A350-900 aircraft, providing customers with fully flat beds in Business, spacious seats in Premium Economy, and comfort in Economy cabins. The flight schedule is as follows (all times local):

Together with the airline’s Brussels service to be introduced in August, Cathay Pacific will operate close to 100 return flights per week to 12 destinations in Europe during this year’s summer peak, including Amsterdam, Barcelona, Brussels, Frankfurt, London Heathrow, Madrid, Manchester, Milan, Munich, Paris, Rome and Zurich.

In addition to Cathay Pacific’s passenger services, Cathay Cargo plans to operate seven freighter flights per week to and from Europe in summer 2025.