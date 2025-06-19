SINGAPORE 20 June 2025: Travel Meet Asia (TMA), organised by Messe Berlin Asia Pacific, is set to connect travel professionals across the leisure, MICE, and corporate sectors with an expanded exhibitor showcase, rich conference content, and curated networking experiences

Travel Meet Asia 2025, taking place on 25 and 26 June, will feature a strong lineup of exhibitors from around the world. This year’s edition brings together over 80% of international exhibitors, reflecting the event’s growing influence as a platform for strategic market entry and regional visibility. The strong exhibitor turnout reinforces TMA’s role as a key meeting ground for high-quality sourcing and long-term business partnerships across Asia Pacific.

Now a firm fixture in the region’s travel industry calendar, the event is poised to deliver unmatched opportunities for business generation, market insight, and strategic dialogue, attracting both local and international buyers, solution providers, and decision-makers from across the Asian travel landscape.

This year’s edition is held with the official endorsement of the Ministry of Tourism Indonesia, underscoring the country’s deepening commitment to regional tourism development and international cooperation. In a strong gesture of national support, Ni Made Ayu Marthini, Deputy Minister for Marketing at the Ministry of Tourism Indonesia, will grace the event as Guest of Honour, officially opening the show.

“We are proud to support Travel Meet Asia 2025 as it reflects Indonesia’s dedication to fostering innovation, building strategic partnerships, and accelerating tourism growth across the region. This platform is a clear demonstration of how collaboration drives opportunity for all,” said Ni Made Ayu Marthini, Deputy Minister for Marketing at the Ministry of Tourism Indonesia.

A Showcase of Asia’s Vibrant Travel Market

Travel Meet Asia 2025 will welcome the largest gathering of Asia-based travel companies, with a focus on Indonesia, presenting a dynamic mix of exhibitors from across leisure, MICE, and corporate travel. With a refreshed exhibitor lineup, the show is designed to reconnect the travel ecosystem through strategic B2B engagements and product showcases. Confirmed exhibitors include The Ascott Limited, Meliá Hotels International, Resorts World Sentosa, DidaTravel Technology, Miki Travel, SUNRATE, and many more.

The full list of exhibitors can be found on the event’s official website at travelmeetasia.com/exhibitor-list.