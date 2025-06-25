ANA and Trip.com expand market partnership

TOKYO, 26 June 2025: All Nippon Airways is expanding its New Distribution Capability* (NDC) based ticket sales partnership with global online travel agency Trip.com.

Starting on 24 June, the partnership expanded from a single market in Japan to include 11 additional markets: Australia, Hong Kong SAR, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Taiwan region, India, Indonesia, Vietnam and the Philippines.

Photo credit: ANA.

The enhanced service allows customers in new markets booking ANA flights on Trip.com to access the same fares and reservation services offered on the ANA website, including key post-booking actions such as itinerary changes and refunds.

Additionally, a wide range of ANA fares will now be available on Trip.com, creating greater convenience for customers purchasing ANA tickets through the platform.

“With access to new markets, ANA is delighted that we can now offer enhanced services and fares for our customers through NDC connectivity,” said ANA Global Sales and Distribution, Customer Experience Vice President Hironobu Kondo. “We will continue to expand our sales network via NDC to ensure our offerings are accessible to both domestic and international customers.”

Trip.com Regional Airline Director – North Asia PJ Zhou added: “We are thrilled to elevate our NDC collaboration with ANA to the next level. Leveraging our extensive experience in supporting global airlines through NDC technology, we’re committed to partnering closely with ANA to provide enhanced end-to-end experiences—from seamless bookings to comprehensive post-booking and ancillary services—for our mutual customers.”

About NDC（New Distribution Capability)

*New Distribution Capability (NDC) is a communication standard developed by the International Air Transport Association (IATA) for the transmission of airline ticketing and related service information. Unlike the traditional EDIFACT standard, NDC enables the flexible and detailed exchange of information, facilitating more dynamic and personalised offerings. Additionally, it allows seamless integration not only within the airline industry but also with a diverse range of external partners.