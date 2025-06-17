GMTI study spotlights global Halal travel

SINGAPORE, 18 June 2025: As awareness of Muslim travellers’ needs grows, Halal travel is increasingly shaping how destinations design and deliver experiences, the latest study reveals.

According to the newly released 2025 Mastercard-CrescentRating Global Muslim Travel Index (GMTI), international Muslim arrivals reached 176 million in 2024 — up 25% from 2023 — and are projected to grow to 245 million by 2030.

By then, total travel spending is expected to reach USD$230 billion, highlighting the growing influence and economic potential of this vibrant market.

To stay competitive, travel and tourism stakeholders must adapt to the evolving needs of Muslim travellers, prioritising purpose, inclusivity, and digital innovation. The 10th edition of the GMTI identifies the key trends and destination leaders shaping the future of Halal-friendly travel.

Key Consumer Trends Impacting Halal Travel

GMTI 2025 highlights five significant trends shaping Muslim travel preferences today:

Smart Apps for Halal Journeys: Muslim travellers are embracing digital tools that offer seamless access to faith-aligned services and personalised experiences.

The Modern Female Muslim Traveler: Women are shaping the Halal travel sector in powerful ways, driving demand for safer, inclusive, and thoughtfully designed spaces.

Muslim-friendly facilities: Destinations that offer alcohol-free environments, Halal-certified dining options, prayer facilities, and gender-segregated pools and spas are becoming increasingly essential.

Solo Travel Surge: Younger Muslim travellers are embracing solo adventures, favouring autonomy and personalised itineraries.

Digital Detox Retreats: Inspired by Islamic values of mindfulness and balance, many travellers are seeking tech-free escapes rooted in nature and spirituality.

Destinations Leading the Way in Muslim-Friendly Travel

The GMTI 2025 highlights leading destinations around the world that are setting benchmarks in Muslim-friendly travel.

Among OIC destinations, Malaysia retains the top spot, recognised for its accessible Halal-friendly services and infrastructure. Türkiye, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) share the second spot, each offering a potent combination of cultural heritage, modern amenities, and dedicated efforts to enhance the Muslim travel experience. Indonesia also ranks highly, supported by its rich cultural appeal.

Other notable destinations in the Gulf region include Qatar, Oman, and Kuwait, all of which continue to strengthen their offerings for Muslim travellers.

Among non-OIC destinations, Singapore remains the leader, recognised for its emphasis on inclusivity and cultural sensitivity. Thailand and the Philippines are steadily emerging as rising Muslim-friendly destinations in Southeast Asia.

Thailand offers warm hospitality and a growing range of Halal-certified services, while the Philippines is enhancing its capacity to serve Muslim travellers through better Halal food access and Muslim-friendly features at key tourist sites.

In addition, Hong Kong has emerged as a standout non-OIC destination, ranking third in the GMTI 2025. The city has invested significantly in Muslim-friendly infrastructure, with 61 hotels accredited by CrescentRating and 153 restaurants certified as Halal by the Trustees of the Islamic Community Fund of Hong Kong. Hong Kong also received the Most Promising Muslim-Friendly Destination of the Year award, part of the Global Muslim Travel Index Awards.

Taiwan has also continuously positioned itself as a Muslim-friendly destination, offering a welcoming environment that respects cultural and religious diversity. Over 230 restaurants and hotels have been certified as Halal by the Chinese Muslim Association, many of which feature separate kitchens to accommodate dietary requirements.

CrescentRating Founder & CEO Fazal Bahardeen said: “As we launch the 10th edition of the Mastercard-CrescentRating GMTI, we celebrate an eleven-year journey of innovation with Mastercard. This report catalyses change, shaping tourism policies worldwide. Together with Mastercard, we remain committed to building a travel ecosystem rooted in understanding, inclusivity, and excellence, ensuring travel continues to bridge cultures and celebrate diversity.”

Mastercard Division President Southeast Asia Safdar Khan said: “Tourism is a powerful driver of economic growth in Southeast Asia, supporting job creation, empowering local tourism businesses, and advancing national development agendas. Mastercard remains committed to working with governments, tourism authorities, and industry partners to elevate travel through inclusive growth, digital innovation, and data-driven insights. The 10th edition of the Mastercard-CrescentRating GMTI reflects a long-standing collaboration built on a shared purpose to help shape a more resilient, inclusive, and opportunity-rich travel ecosystem.”

As the global Muslim travel market enters a dynamic new growth phase, GMTI 2025 serves as a timely guide for stakeholders seeking to tap into this rapidly evolving landscape.

2025 Global Muslim Travel Index Rankings

*Hong Kong received the Most Promising Muslim Friendly Destination of the Year Award, having improved its GMTI score by 10 points — the biggest jump among non-OIC destinations. Download the full GMTI 2025 report here: Muslim Travel, Tourism & Halal Food Market Research, Reports & Publications.